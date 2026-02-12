SCM Talent Group Launches Supply Chain Technology Recruiting & Executive Search Practice

SCM Talent Group is able to access niche technology talent in an emerging supply chain tech market.

Emerging technology increases demand for skilled and knowledgeable supply chain talent able to manage and advance digital transformations.

Supply chain has entered a new era where technology is no longer a support function but a core driver of operational performance and competitive advantage. We're thrilled to better serve these needs.” — Rodney Apple

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SCM Talent Group , a leading boutique executive search firm focused exclusively on supply chain talent, announced the hire of Palak Shah. Palak will help to build out SCM Talent’s supply chain technology recruiting arm with his 20 years of experience recruiting senior technology leaders.Founded in 2004 by Rodney Apple, SCM Talent Group delivers specialized recruiting services across the end-to-end supply chain, serving most every industry. The firm supports clients of all sizes across every supply chain function through executive and professional search services.The rapid advancement of supply chain technology has shifted hiring priorities. Companies are accelerating their adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, machine learning, automation and cloud platforms with advanced planning systems. 2026 brings more of these changes and a more uniform adoption of these systems, likely creating a more widespread urgency to hire supply chain leaders in the technology space who also understand how to translate tech to operations.SCM Talent Group’s Founder and Managing Partner, Rodney Apple, has this to say about this strategic hire helping to penetrate new supply chain talent markets: “Supply chain has entered a new era where technology is no longer a support function but a core driver of operational performance and competitive advantage. As our clients accelerate investments in AI, advanced planning systems, automation, and data analysis platforms, the demand for leaders who can bridge technology and supply chain operations has surged. Palak brings an exceptional track record of recruiting technology leaders, and his expertise positions SCM Talent Group to help organizations secure the talent required to lead digital transformation across the modern supply chain.”Shah has recruited engineering, data, cybersecurity, product, and enterprise systems talent across global enterprises, high-growth companies, and private equity-backed organizations. His background aligns with the emerging profiles sought by supply chain leaders who are modernizing visibility, forecasting, inventory optimization, factory and warehouse automation, robotics, and network design capabilities. Shah’s time helping to place talent at Ernst & Young ’s Global Technology Hub stands out among some of his recruiting successes."I'm excited to bring my decades of technology recruiting to the world of supply chain. Working at SCM Talent Group will help me to bring my hiring acumen to the intersection of supply chain and people at a time when emerging technology, digital transformation, and AI are dominating the talent landscape"With Palak on board, SCM Talent Group will be better able to serve clients seeking leaders who can modernize systems, deploy automation, strengthen data governance, elevate cybersecurity, and manage complex digital transformation initiatives. This reinforces SCM Talent Group’s commitment to delivering highly specialized supply chain talent solutions that reflect the evolving needs of the global supply chain.About SCM Talent GroupSCM Talent Group is a premier supply chain recruiting and executive search firm with a national footprint and service area. Since 2004, the firm has helped organizations of all sizes build high-performing teams by delivering specialized supply chain talent across the end-to-end supply chain.SCM Talent Group partners with clients to solve complex hiring challenges through executive search, professional recruiting, contract staffing, and interim leadership. Guided by deep functional expertise and a commitment to service excellence, the firm provides tailored talent solutions that support every critical function within the end-to-end supply chain and across most every industry. Their deep relationships allow them to access some of the top supply chain thought leaders who help shape insightful content that translates economic and geopolitical complexity into clear narratives for C-suite decision-makers.

Supply Chain Technology Recruiters

