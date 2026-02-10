Wyoming National Guard Soldiers complete advanced wildfire behavior training

Photos: https://www.flickr.com/photos/wyoguard/albums/72177720331926007

Wyoming Military Department

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — For the Soldiers of the Wyoming National Guard’s Training Center Command, understanding how a wildfire moves can be the difference between a controlled response and a dangerous situation that turns without warning.

That reality was at the center of the S-290 Intermediate Wildland Fire Behavior course held at the Southeast Wyoming Wildland Academy in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Feb. 7–8, 2026. The 40-hour course strengthened participants’ ability to safely evaluate and predict wildfire behavior during emergency operations, skills that directly support missions across the state.

Developed by the National Wildfire Coordinating Group, the course focuses on how weather, topography, and fuels interact to influence fire behavior—factors that can shift rapidly and place firefighters at risk if not properly understood.

“Understanding fire behavior is about keeping Soldiers safe while they accomplish the mission,” said Craig Heilig, spokesman for the Southeast Wyoming Wildland Academy. “This course gives our personnel the tools to make informed decisions in rapidly changing wildfire environments.”

Soldiers from Training Center Command operations and firefighting sections attended the training, building a shared understanding that strengthens coordination during real-world wildfire response efforts. Those skills are particularly critical at Camp Guernsey, where Guard personnel routinely support firefighting and emergency operations during wildfire season.

The S-290 course emphasizes recognizing early indicators of changing fire behavior, helping firefighters anticipate hazards before they escalate. This advanced level of situational awareness is a key factor in reducing risk on the fireline and preventing accidents during suppression operations.

Beyond immediate safety benefits, completion of S-290 also supports long-term professional development. The course is a prerequisite for leadership positions such as Firefighter Type 1, Crew Boss, Engine Boss, and Incident Commander Type 5, preparing Soldiers to take on greater responsibility during complex incidents.

As a nationally recognized qualification under the National Interagency Incident Management System, S-290 ensures Wyoming National Guard Soldiers can integrate seamlessly with local, state, and federal partners during multi-agency wildfire responses.

Ultimately, the training supports a mission that extends beyond the fireline. By applying these skills during wildfire operations at Camp Guernsey and across Wyoming, trained Soldiers help protect lives, property, and the natural landscapes communities depend on.

Members of the Wyoming National Guard’s Training Center Command attend the S-290 Intermediate Wildland Fire Behavior course at the Southeast Wyoming Wildland Academy, where instructors lead discussions on evaluating fuels, weather, and terrain. The training enhances Soldiers’ ability to predict wildfire behavior and make safer, more informed decisions during wildland fire response operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Craig Heilig)

Wyoming National Guard Soldiers and partner firefighters participate in classroom instruction during the S-290 Intermediate Wildland Fire Behavior course at the Southeast Wyoming Wildland Academy. This training improves operational effectiveness by strengthening situational awareness and reducing risk during rapidly changing wildfire conditions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Craig Heilig)

A Wyoming National Guard Soldier reviews wildfire behavior scenarios during the S-290 Intermediate Wildland Fire Behavior course at the Southeast Wyoming Wildland Academy. The course equips Soldiers with advanced skills to anticipate fire movement, supporting safer fireline operations and improved protection of lives and property. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Craig Heilig)