Building the Strategic Supply Chain Network

Recent disruptions—from pandemics to infrastructure failures to (rapidly) changing trade policies —have exposed critical vulnerabilities in the U.S. supply chain. These challenges demand coordinated, data-informed responses that bridge the gap between siloed operations and system-wide visibility, and yet be privacy preserving. This workshop will convene experts from academia, industry, and government to address the vision laid out in the OKN Roadmap: an Open Knowledge Network (OKN) to enable real-time visibility and resilience across the national supply chain.

The workshop will be structured around three concrete supply chain scenarios: water supply, manufacturing contracts and freight transportation. For each of these scenarios, we will assess the state of practice and emerging challenges. We will use that information to formulate concrete project proposals to accelerate their solutions.