FountainRx Specialty Pharmacy Launches Scriptly Platform to Modernize Patient and Partner Experience

FountainRx Specialty Pharmacy Primary Logo

FountainRx adopts Scriptly to streamline specialty pharmacy operations, boost transparency, and improve care for patients and healthcare partners.

Scriptly gives us the infrastructure to be more transparent, more responsive, and better aligned with our partners, while keeping our focus where it belongs — on patient care.” — Joseph Huntsman, CEO, FountainRx Specialty Pharmacy

MORRISTOWN, TN, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FountainRx Specialty Pharmacy has announced the successful implementation of Scriptly, a modern pharmacy management platform that streamlines operations, improves data access, and enhances collaboration across the healthcare ecosystem.The launch marks a major investment in technology that strengthens FountainRx’s ability to deliver high-touch specialty care while simplifying the complex workflows behind it. Scriptly’s flexible, cloud-based system centralizes prescription processing, inventory, billing, compliance, and patient engagement — all within a single, fully integrated platform.“Scriptly gives us the infrastructure to be more transparent, more responsive, and better aligned with our partners, while keeping our focus where it belongs — on patient care,” said Joe Huntsman, CEO of FountainRx Specialty Pharmacy.A Smarter Foundation for Specialty PharmacyDesigned specifically for specialty and complex pharmacy operations, Scriptly enables FountainRx to deliver faster insights, more reliable coordination, and a higher level of service to providers, payers, pharmaceutical partners, and patients.Key capabilities include:• Real-time reporting and analytics for operational visibility and partner transparency• Streamlined workflows that reduce administrative overhead and manual errors• Secure API integrations with provider EHRs, payer portals, and manufacturer programs• Enhanced patient engagement tools that improve adherence and communication• Built-in compliance features for regulatory and payer readiness“FountainRx is a forward-thinking specialty pharmacy that understands how better systems lead to better care,” said Brian Prigge, President and CTO of Scriptly. “This partnership reflects our shared belief in using technology to remove friction and support every stakeholder in the healthcare journey.”About FountainRxFountainRx is an independently owned specialty pharmacy based in Morristown, Tennessee. The company provides tailored, high-touch support for patients with complex medical conditions, collaborating closely with providers, manufacturers, and payers to ensure timely access to therapy and personalized care at scale. FountainRx is licensed in all 50 states and is quadruple accredited by the Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC) and the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC). Learn more at www.fountainrx.com About ScriptlyScriptly is a next-generation pharmacy management platform built to support specialty and complex pharmacy operations. With a modern, cloud-native architecture, Scriptly simplifies pharmacy workflows, enhances partner communication, and improves patient care outcomes through integrated reporting and automation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.