Sanbornton Man Injured after Crashing Snowmobile into Tree

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Chris Brison

603-271-3361

February 10, 2026

Northfield, NH – On February 9, 2026, at approximately 7:15 p.m., 35-year-old Warren Smith of Sanbornton, NH, sustained a leg injury and upper back injury after losing control of and subsequently crashing a borrowed snowmobile into a tree. He was riding with a group of friends on a town trail located east of Bean Hill Road in Northfield, NH. State Police, Northfield Police, Tilton-Northfield Arch Trail Travelers Snowmobile Club, local fire and EMS personnel, and NH Fish and Game responded to assist. Active members of the local Arch Riders Snowmobile Club assisted with extracting Smith from the scene of the accident with their tracked snow machine from the back of a wood lot and then relayed him to a more accessible driveway where he could be loaded into an ambulance.

The injured operator was transported by EMS to Concord Hospital for treatment. Members of the Arch Trail Travelers Snowmobile Club also relayed a Fish and Game Conservation Officer to the scene and then assisted with the recovery of the snowmobile from the backside of the property.

The operator was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. The preliminary investigation determined that the operator was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Smith stated that he was not familiar with the trail system, and that when he braked, he veered off the trail into soft snow causing the machine to lose traction when he braked which then caused him to slide into a tree.