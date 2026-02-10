Monnett Crosses 50,000 Users in Early Alpha, Proving Demand for a Post-Algorithm Social Network

Monnett invites you to see your friends again. Social media, made in Europe.

Monnett hits 50K users in early alpha, with strong retention, proving demand for a made in Europe, post-algorithm social network.

What people share on Monnett is mostly daily life, not content designed to please an algorithm, but moments meant for friends. So that’s what we’re building for.” — Christos Floros, founder and CEO, Monnett

LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monnett , a European social network built to help people connect with their closest friends, has surpassed 50,000 registered people just 3 months after launching its early alpha, with peak daily activity reaching 10,000 people.Monnett launched its early alpha in mid-October 2025. The first two months were intentionally spent learning and observing how people use the platform, without tracking, but through direct conversations with its community. In parallel, the team re-engineered the entire application to support future scale.While the first month of early access was predictably unstable, retention has significantly exceeded expectations. The first cohort shows over 60% 7-day retention and more than 45% 30-day retention, strong signals of product-market fit for a new consumer social platform.“What people share on Monnett is mostly daily life,” said Christos Floros, founder of Monnett. “Not content designed to please an algorithm, but moments meant for friends. So that’s what we’re building for.”Built for the Post-Algorithm eraMonnett was developed in Luxembourg based on a clear thesis: the algorithm-driven era of social media is ending, and people are ready for something more intentional.Monnett is designed to help people see and stay connected with their friends, without ads, without surveillance, and without algorithmic interruption. It is the first social platform built for the Post-algorithm, prioritising chronological sharing and human-scale interaction.This approach aligns with growing momentum across Europe for Made-in-Europe digital platforms, as trust in existing social media models continues to erode.Recent developments in Brussels reflect this shift. A letter advocating increased funding for European alternatives to dominant social platforms, led by Green MEP Alexandra Geese and Renew MEP Veronika Cifrová Ostrihoňová, and addressed to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, has been received positively.Building with EuropeMonnett is proud to participate in the Rebuild initiative , supported by former European Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, which brings together founders and leaders shaping Europe’s digital future. Christos Floros will attend the initiative’s inaugural meeting in Copenhagen in early March, representing Monnett.The company is also working closely with European technology partners and founders across the ecosystem. This includes excellent cooperation with the teams behind Eurosky (on the AT Protocol) and Matrix, as well as exploratory discussions with W Social, the newly announced initiative led by Anna Zeiter.In addition, Luxembourg-based cloud provider Gcore will in the near future host most of Monnett’s operations, ensuring all data is safely hosted and managed by a European company. Monnett describes Gcore as a highly supportive partner and is excited to work with their team as the platform scales.“Europe won’t win this market through regulation alone,” Floros said. “We’ll win by offering people something genuinely better. We understand that, our friends at W Social also understand that”.What’s nextMonnett’s beta version is expected in Spring 2026, with a full public rollout planned for Summer 2026. Growth is currently on track to exceed 1 million people by the end of the year.To support this next phase, Monnett is preparing its next fundraising round, with strong interest from local venture capital firms and Nordic partners. Monnett is building a social network to connect people with their closest friends: no ads, no manipulation, no noise. The platform will rely on paid Memberships (subscriptions) to finance its operations and aims to ensure proof-of-human for its Members.Press Contact:hello@monnett.socialAbout MonnettMonnett is a social network built to help people see their friends again. No algorithms deciding what matters. No ads. No AI content. Just real people, real moments, in chronological order. Created in Europe and available worldwide, Monnett is headquartered in Luxembourg and offers a human alternative to Big Tech’s surveillance-driven platforms.

