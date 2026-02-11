ConvergeHub Launches Partner Program to Help Affiliates and Solution Providers Earn Recurring Revenue

Introducing ConvergeHub Partner Program One Platform. Two Ways To Win. Features of ConvergeHub Partner Program

Partners are one of the most important drivers of CRM adoption because they’re the ones educating buyers, guiding implementation, and helping teams succeed...” — Shampa Bagchi, Founder and CEO of ConvergeHub

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ConvergeHub’s new Partner Program offers two clear paths — the Affiliate Partner Program and the Solutions Partner Program . Whether you’re a creator, consultant, or agency, you can choose the track that fits your strengths, grow with ConvergeHub, and earn recurring rewards for every customer you help connect. Explore both options at the ConvergeHub Partner Program page.ConvergeHub today announced the launch of the ConvergeHub Partner Program, a new initiative designed to help partners monetize their reach, expertise, and client relationships through recurring payouts — without upfront investment or complex requirements.“Partners are one of the most important drivers of CRM adoption because they’re the ones educating buyers, guiding implementation, and helping teams succeed,” said Shampa Bagchi, Founder and CEO of ConvergeHub. “With our new Partner Program, we’re making it easier for affiliates and solution providers to grow with ConvergeHub — while earning recurring revenue for the value they create.”ConvergeHub Advantage: CRM Simplicity Meets Partner OpportunityMost CRMs burden growing businesses with complexity, hidden costs, and steep learning curves. ConvergeHub is different. It blends enterprise-grade capabilities with SMB-friendly usability, making it easier for businesses to adopt, scale, and succeed. Unlike other CRMs, ConvergeHub adapts to your workflows, grows with your customers, and empowers partners to deliver measurable value — without upfront investment or complicated requirements.Building on this foundation, the ConvergeHub Partner Program extends your ability to grow with ConvergeHub by offering two clear paths to recurring revenue:1. Affiliate Partner Program – Promote ConvergeHub through your website, blog, email, or social media using a unique referral link. Earn recurring payouts for every paid customer you refer - as long as they stay subscribed.2. Solutions Partner Program – Offer ConvergeHub as part of your client delivery. Customize your approach, co-sell or white-label under your brand, and earn recurring revenue for every active client deployment you onboard and support.Instead of one-size-fits-all partnerships, ConvergeHub supports both promoters and service providers with structured onboarding, transparent tracking, and resources that help you drive adoption with confidence.Why the ConvergeHub Partner Program MattersBusinesses don’t adopt CRMs because of features alone—they adopt them because someone they trust guided the decision, simplified the rollout, or helped them see value faster. That “someone” is often an affiliate, consultant, agency, or advisor. The ConvergeHub Partner Program is built to recognize and reward that real-world influence with a clear, recurring revenue path.By offering two distinct partner tracks, ConvergeHub makes it easy to choose the path that matches how you create value—promotion or delivery. The result is a partnership model that helps more businesses adopt CRM successfully, helps partners grow predictable income, and builds stronger long-term outcomes for everyone involved.Built for Modern Partner ExpectationsPartners today expect more than a referral link or a basic reseller discount. They want recurring revenue, clear attribution, simple onboarding, and the freedom to choose how they deliver value - through content, community, consulting, implementation, or managed services. The ConvergeHub Partner Program is built around those expectations with two distinct tracks, transparent performance visibility, and the resources partners need to grow confidently. Under this program, Partners gain access to a dedicated Partner Portal where they can:1. Track sales, commissions, and payouts in real time2. Access their own referral link for seamless promotion3. Monitor performance with transparent attribution and reportingBuilt for Partners Who Drive AdoptionThe ConvergeHub Partner Program is designed for individuals and firms that influence CRM decisions or deliver CRM outcomes.The Partner Program is for:1. Content Creators & Brand StorytellersTurn trusted recommendations into recurring payouts by sharing ConvergeHub through blogs, newsletters, YouTube, and social media.2. B2B Marketplace Owners & Startup Toolkit CuratorsAdd ConvergeHub as a recommended CRM in your platform or resource library and earn as your audience subscribes.3. LinkedIn Thought Leaders & Community BuildersPromote ConvergeHub through your network and conversations, backed by tracking and a ready-to-use promo toolkit.4. CRM Consultants & Digital Transformation AdvisorsOffer ConvergeHub as a CRM solution for clients—package strategy, setup, and optimization into a recurring revenue stream.5. Marketing AgenciesDeliver CRM-led growth systems for clients by combining campaigns with structured customer management and reporting.6. Accounting, Financial Services & Professional Services FirmsSupport clients with an operational CRM foundation and earn recurring revenue for each active deployment you onboard.7. Startup Accelerators & AdvisorsRecommend ConvergeHub to portfolio companies or implement it as part of a growth playbook, with recurring payouts as they scale.Partner Rewards Meet Customer ResultsThe ConvergeHub Partner Program is designed as a win–win model that benefits both partners and the businesses they serve.1. For partners – predictable recurring income, flexible delivery models, and a Partner Portal to track sales, commissions, and performance. With referral links, transparent attribution, and simple onboarding, partners gain the tools to grow revenue while focusing on what they do best - building influence or delivering solutions.2. For businesses and customers – it accelerates CRM adoption by simplifying rollout and ensuring ongoing support from trusted advisors.Customers gain expert guidance, tailored implementation, and a flexible platform - delivering faster value, smoother transitions, and stronger long-term outcomes.By rewarding affiliates and solution providers, ConvergeHub ensures that businesses don’t just buy a CRM—they succeed with it.Availability and Engagement Opportunities:The ConvergeHub Partner Program is available now. Businesses and service providers can explore both partner tracks at www.convergehub.com/company/partner . Interested applicants can also schedule a complimentary 30-minute brainstorming and onboarding session to identify the best partner path and plan their go-to-market approach with guidance from ConvergeHub’s Partner Success team.About ConvergeHub:ConvergeHub is a San Francisco–based CRM and automation company dedicated to helping SMBs grow faster with less complexity. Trusted by thousands of users worldwide, ConvergeHub blends enterprise-grade features with SMB-friendly design to deliver a platform that adapts as businesses evolve. With a commitment to innovation, flexibility, and usability, ConvergeHub empowers businesses to achieve lasting success. Learn more at www.convergehub.com

