ConvergeHub Now Live on Zoom Marketplace, Bringing Seamless CRM Integration to Virtual Collaboration

ConvergeHub Live on Zoom Marketplace One-Click Zoom Calls from ConvergeHub Keep Every Customer Coversation Move Forward

Bridge virtual meetings with powerful CRM insights.

By joining the Zoom Marketplace, we’re making it easier for businesses to capture insights, strengthen relationships, and drive measurable outcomes — all within the tools they already use.” — Shampa Bagchi, Founder and CEO of ConvergeHub

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ConvergeHub’s availability on the Zoom Marketplace makes it easier than ever for businesses to connect customer management with real-time communication. By integrating CRM workflows directly into Zoom, teams can simplify collaboration, strengthen customer relationships, and accelerate growth.ConvergeHub today announced that its CRM software for small businesses is officially live on the Zoom Marketplace, enabling businesses to unify customer engagement and virtual collaboration in one streamlined experience. The integration allows users to access CRM data, track interactions, and manage customer relationships without leaving Zoom.“Customer conversations are happening on Zoom every day, and now those conversations can directly fuel CRM success,” said Shampa Bagchi, Founder and CEO of ConvergeHub. “By joining the Zoom Marketplace, we’re making it easier for businesses to capture insights, strengthen relationships, and drive measurable outcomes — all within the tools they already use.”ConvergeHub Advantage: CRM Meets CollaborationMost CRMs still force users to toggle between meeting tools and customer records—creating gaps where context is lost, notes go missing, and follow-ups get delayed. ConvergeHub’s Zoom integration embeds CRM utility into the meeting flow so teams can act while details are fresh and intent is highest.Key capabilities include:Access CRM records during Zoom calls to personalize conversations and improve responsiveness.Schedule and launch Zoom meetings from inside ConvergeHub from lead or contact records — reducing copy-paste friction.Automatic meeting logging and real-time syncing of meeting details (e.g., date, duration, participants) back to CRM records for a complete activity timeline.Streamlined follow-ups with integrated tasks, notes, reminders, and a unified interaction history across teams.Why This MattersBusinesses don’t just need more CRM features — they need CRM that works where customer conversations actually happen. Today, a large share of sales calls, customer success check-ins, demos, and support discussions take place on Zoom. When those interactions live outside the CRM, teams lose valuable context, follow-ups get delayed, and important details end up scattered across notes, inboxes, or individual memory.By going live on the Zoom Marketplace, ConvergeHub brings CRM into the meeting workflow—so teams can create and join Zoom meetings directly from ConvergeHub, access the right customer context during calls, and keep engagement history connected to the customer record. This reduces manual work, improves consistency across teams, and helps ensure that every conversation leads to clear next steps.The result is a more reliable execution loop: stronger customer relationships, faster platform adoption, better follow-through, and measurable growth driven by improved responsiveness and customer engagement.Designed for SMBs and EnterprisesConvergeHub’s Zoom integration is built to deliver immediate value for both lean teams and large organizations — by making customer conversations easier to run, easier to track, and easier to act on. With ConvergeHub now listed on the Zoom Marketplace, businesses can confidently connect ConvergeHub with Zoom and bring meeting workflows into their customer management process.For SMBs, the integration removes the friction that slows down small teams: switching tabs to schedule calls, copying meeting links, and manually logging meetings afterward. Teams can create and join Zoom meetings directly from ConvergeHub, keep customer context close to the conversation, and ensure follow-ups happen without extra admin work — helping lean teams move faster and stay consistent.For enterprises, the integration strengthens governance and consistency. By connecting customer-facing Zoom conversations to a reliable CRM system of record, organizations improve visibility across stakeholders, standardize engagement tracking, and reinforce repeatable follow-up processes across teams — without losing accountability or control.Availability and Engagement OpportunitiesConvergeHub is now available on the Zoom Marketplace (marketplace.zoom.us in Bing). Businesses can activate the integration today to unify CRM and collaboration. Interested companies can also schedule a complimentary demo and onboarding session to explore how ConvergeHub’s Zoom integration accelerates customer success.About ConvergeHubConvergeHub is a San Francisco-based CRM and automation company dedicated to helping SMBs grow faster with less complexity. Trusted by thousands of users worldwide, ConvergeHub blends enterprise-grade features with SMB-friendly design to deliver a platform that adapts as businesses evolve. With a commitment to innovation, flexibility, and usability, ConvergeHub empowers businesses to achieve lasting success. Learn more at www.convergehub.com About Zoom MarketplaceZoom Marketplace is a global app ecosystem designed to extend Zoom’s collaboration platform with thousands of trusted integrations. From CRM and analytics to education, customer experience, and productivity tools, the Marketplace connects Zoom Meetings, Webinars, Phone, Chat, and more with solutions that streamline workflows and enhance engagement. Trusted by businesses worldwide, Zoom Marketplace blends innovation with usability, empowering teams to customize their Zoom experience and drive growth. Learn more at https://marketplace.zoom.us

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