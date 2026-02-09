Former Commodities Trader Sentenced to 151 Months for Engaging in Multi-Mullion Dollar Wire and Commodities Fraud Scheme

A Chicago man was sentenced to 151 months in prison and five years of supervised release for engaging in a wire and commodities fraud scheme that caused losses of more than $4 million to over a dozen victims.

