Swickard Community Initiative Drives Major Support for Rescues

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swickard Auto Group is proud to share the impact of its community , giving efforts across Washington, Oregon, California, Alaska, and Hawaii. Through ongoing partnerships and local initiatives, Swickard supports the people and organizations doing essential work every day, from animal welfare to disaster relief and outreach services. To date, Swickard has contributed around $2.5 million in lifetime philanthropic giving, helping strengthen community-based organizations and supporting meaningful, local impact. Through rescue partnerships and community initiatives, Swickard has helped save about 4,000 animals.One recent example of that commitment was DOGust, Swickard’s annual animal welfare initiative bringing stores, guests, and rescue partners together. In August 2025, Swickard helped save 1,050 dogs and generated more than $155,000 for animal rescues and shelters across Washington, Oregon, California, Alaska, and Hawaii through a combination of in store community events and a giving campaign that supported 12 local rescue organizations across Swickard markets.“Community support is not a one time effort for us; it is part of how we do business,” said Jeff Swickard . “We believe in showing up locally, building relationships with trusted partners, and supporting the organizations that strengthen the places our customers and team members call home.”In Oregon, Swickard’s partnership with Oregon Dog Rescue is one longstanding example of sustained local support, with more than $350,000 donated since 2016 to help advance rescue operations and adoption efforts in the Portland area. Swickard also supported Greenhill Humane Society in Eugene through BMW’s sponsorship of Bark in the Park, benefiting shelter programs and services that strengthen outcomes for animals and the families who adopt them.Swickard’s community investment also extends beyond animal welfare. The company has supported initiatives such as Helping Hands Reentry Outreach Centers, contributing $25,000 to help individuals experiencing homelessness access resources, stability, and pathways forward. Swickard also supports Safe Kids, in Palmer, Alaska, helping promote child safety and prevention education for families in the communities it serves.Across all regions, Swickard Auto Group will continue working alongside nonprofit partners through store level engagement, employee led volunteering, and locally aligned support designed to meet the needs of each community it serves.About Swickard Auto GroupFounded in 2014, Swickard Auto Group has grown into a leading automotive retailer with a national presence across Alaska, Hawaii, Washington, Oregon, and California. With 50+ franchises, Swickard offers a wide selection of new and pre-owned vehicles, supported by comprehensive service and repair operations. Swickard is committed to delivering an exceptional customer experience through genuine hospitality, transparent pricing, and the Swickard Price Promise, helping customers shop with confidence through a straightforward, hassle-free process. Learn more at swickard.com.

