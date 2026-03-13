Swickard Auto Group Celebrates Four Best of the Best Dealer Recognition Awards

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swickard Auto Group is proud to announce that four of its stores have earned the prestigious Mercedes-Benz Best of the Best Dealer Recognition Award, one of the highest honors in the brand’s retail network. This year’s recognition was awarded to Mercedes-Benz of Wilsonville, Mercedes-Benz of Marin, Mercedes-Benz of Honolulu, and Mercedes-Benz of Seattle Presented annually, the Best of the Best award recognizes top performing dealerships that demonstrate excellence across every part of the business, including customer satisfaction, new and certified pre-owned sales, service and parts operations, and leadership performance. The award is reserved for the top 15% of dealers in the retail network, making it a meaningful benchmark of sustained, all-around operational excellence.For Swickard Auto Group, this year’s recognition reflects more than a single standout performance. Mercedes-Benz of Wilsonville has publicly stated that it has earned the brand’s Gold Laurel distinction, a higher-level recognition limited to 50 U.S. dealerships, for 10 consecutive years, underscoring a decade long record of elite performance. Mercedes-Benz of Marin has also built an impressive history, previously describing itself as an eight-time winner of the Mercedes-Benz USA Best of the Best award.Together, these honors reinforce Swickard Auto Group’s long-standing commitment to hospitality, accountability, and customer experience across its luxury operations. They also reflect a culture focused on doing the right thing, delivering exceptional service, and creating a dealership experience that matches the standards of one of the world’s most respected automotive brands.“These awards reflect the consistency, discipline, and dedication of our teams,” said Jeff Swickard. “To be recognized at this level is an honor, and to see four stores across our organization achieve it in the same year speaks to the culture our people have built. We are proud of the teams in Wilsonville, Marin, Honolulu, and Seattle for continuing to raise the standard for what exceptional customer care looks like.”The recognized stores are led by teams with deep experience and strong local roots. Swickard specifically recognized Noel Preston, Kyle Schiavone, Omar Ibrahimi, Dennis Rademacher, and the teams across all four locations to help drive these results.As Swickard Auto Group continues to grow, these awards highlight what matters most: creating an ownership experience worthy of the Mercedes-Benz name. From the showroom to the service drive, Best of the Best recognition signals that customers can expect a dealership experience defined by high standards, operational excellence, and a relentless focus on doing things the right way.About Swickard Auto GroupFounded in 2014, Swickard Auto Group has grown into a leading automotive retailer with a national presence across Alaska, Hawaii, Washington, Oregon, and California. With 50+ franchises, Swickard offers a wide selection of new and pre-owned vehicles, supported by comprehensive service and repair operations. Swickard is committed to delivering an exceptional customer experience through genuine hospitality, transparent pricing, and the Swickard Price Promise, helping guests shop with confidence through a straightforward, hassle-free process. Learn more at swickard.com

