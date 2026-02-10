Tech-First Prop Firm Goat Funded Traders Launches Mobile App Delivering Desktop-Class Trading Analytics

New iOS and Android app delivers real-time performance analytics, milestone alerts, and full dashboard access for prop traders worldwide.

TX, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tech-First Prop Firm Delivers Desktop-Class Trading Analytics and Performance Monitoring in Mobile-First Experience Goat Funded Trader (GFT), a professional proprietary trading firm serving over 98,000 traders across 100+ countries, today announced the official launch of its mobile application on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store . The release marks a significant milestone in the firm's mission to democratize access to institutional-grade trading infrastructure through mobile-first technology.The new mobile app transforms how traders interact with GFT's evaluation programs by delivering real-time performance analytics, account milestone notifications, and seamless dashboard integration - all optimized for on-the-go access. The launch represents a fundamental shift in the prop trading industry, moving the traditionally desktop-bound experience into traders' pockets with full functionality and enterprise-level security.Mobile Revolution Meets Prop Trading Infrastructure:Built with a "Tech First" philosophy, the Goat Funded mobile app provides traders with comprehensive access to their trading journey through an intuitive, professionally designed interface. The platform emphasizes accessibility without compromising the sophisticated tooling that professional traders require.Key technical features include:- Real-Time Push Notifications: Instant alerts for account milestones, evaluation progress, and critical performance metrics- Advanced UI/UX Design: Streamlined navigation architecture optimized for mobile interaction patterns- Seamless Dashboard Integration: Full synchronization with GFT's web-based performance analytics platform- Multi-Platform Trading Support: Unified access to MT5, CTrader, MatchTrader, TradeLocker, and VolumetricaFX platforms- Secure Performance Analytics: Read-only insights with bank-grade encryption and data protectionEmpowering Traders to Hit Objectives:The mobile app serves as a centralized command center for traders participating in GFT's multiple evaluation programs, including 1-Step, 2-Step, 3-Step Challenges, and Instant account models. Traders can monitor key metrics such as profit targets, drawdown limits, and consistency requirements in real-time, enabling more informed decision-making regardless of location.The platform's architecture prioritizes transparency and trader education, providing detailed historical performance reports, progress tracking, and milestone analytics. This data-driven approach aligns with GFT's commitment to supporting disciplined, rules-based trading strategies.Institutional-Grade Tools for the Modern Prop Trader:Goat Funded Trader has established itself as a technology-forward firm in the proprietary trading space.The mobile app extends GFT's existing technology ecosystem, which includes:- Advanced Performance Dashboard: Comprehensive analytics eliminating the need for separate trading journals- Goat Points Reward System: Gamified engagement platform for account upgrades and exclusive benefits- Multi-Channel Support Integration: Direct access to live chat, Discord, and X (Twitter) support channels- Bi-Weekly Reward Processing: Automated payout scheduling with the firm's $500 Payout Promise guaranteeAvailability and Access:The Goat Funded Trader mobile app is now available for free download on:Apple App Store: Compatible with iOS 15.1 or later (iPhone, iPad, iPod touch)Google Play Store: Available for Android devicesThe app requires an active GFT account and provides read-only analytics and reporting functionality.About Goat Funded TraderFounded in 2023 and headquartered in Hong Kong, Goat Funded Trader is a professional proprietary trading firm providing structured evaluation programs and simulated capital to traders worldwide. The firm operates across 100+ countries, offering multiple challenge formats, flexible trading rules (including news trading and weekend holding), and transparent reward structures. GFT has paid over $13 million in rewards to traders and maintains a 4.8/5 rating from verified user reviews.For more information about Goat Funded Trader and to download the mobile app, visit www.goatfundedtrader.com Media Contact:Goat Funded TraderMarketing DepartmentEmail: press@goatfundedtrader.comWebsite: www.goatfundedtrader.com Trading involves risk. Goat Funded Trader provides simulated trading capital under specific rules and conditions. Past performance does not guarantee future results. All rewards are subject to compliance with program terms and conditions.

