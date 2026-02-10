Rhapsody introduces a new foundational layer for color in modern computing

New solution brings consistency to color across platforms, pipelines, and devices

Color is the last major creative medium without a meaning-preserving layer.” — Jeff Mahacek

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rhapsody Color LLC today announced the filing of a provisional patent for Rhapsody, a new foundational color system designed to address one of the most persistent and quietly expensive problems in modern computing: color interoperability at scale.Over the past decade, color has become dramatically more expressive. Wide-gamut displays, HDR, real-time rendering, AI-generated content, and cross-media pipelines have expanded what is possible, but they have also exposed the limits of legacy color abstractions. What once worked for isolated devices now struggles to preserve intent as color moves across tools, platforms, and physical outputs.Rhapsody provides a new approach to managing color across modern digital systems; a canonical color language and engine that manages how color behaves as it moves between technologies. By separating what a color is from how it should be expressed, Rhapsody enables deterministic, invariant behavior across conversions, an expectation common in mature infrastructure, but lacking in color systems.A working reference implementation and validation suite demonstrate stable, repeatable behavior across thousands of transformation paths spanning common digital and print-oriented color encodings. Color drift performs at orders of magnitude below current research-grade solutions. According to Jeff Mahacek, founder of Rhapsody Color LLC, further development is focused on production hardening and scalability, not on revisiting the core model.“Color is the last major creative medium without a meaning-preserving layer,” said Mahacek. “Text has Unicode, layout has HTML, but color has nothing. Every conversion risks distortion, every workflow introduces uncertainty. In a world where color defines brands, products, meaning, and experiences, that’s no longer acceptable. Rhapsody closes that gap with an effectively lossless, perceptual foundation for color—one that finally treats color as information, not approximation.”In the near term, Rhapsody will engage in focused technical and strategic discussions with organizations responsible for color behavior at platform scale. Additional details, including validation results, are available at rhapsodycolor.com.About Rhapsody Color LLCRhapsody Color LLC is an independent research and development company working on how color behaves across modern tools, platforms, and media.

