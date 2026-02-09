Committee Cliff Notes: Weekly Preview – Week of February 9, 2026

Here’s what to watch for from House Republican committees during the week:

Appropriations



On Tuesday, February 10, the Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies will hold a hearing called "The Science of Reading."

On Wednesday, February 11, the Subcommittee on Homeland Security will hold an oversight hearing called "Potential DHS Shutdown Impacts."

Armed Services

On Tuesday, February 10, the Subcommittee on Seapower and Projection Forces and the Subcommittee on Readiness will hold a joint hearing called "V-22 Osprey Program Update."

Education & Workforce

On Tuesday, February 10, the Subcommittee on Early Childhood, Elementary, and Secondary Education will hold a hearing called "Defending Faith and Families Against Government Overreach: Mahmoud v. Taylor."

On Wednesday, February 11, the Subcommittee on Workforce Protections will hold a hearing called "Building an AI-Ready America: Safer Workplaces Through Smarter Technology."

On Friday, February 13, the Committee on Education & Workforce will hold a full committee field hearing in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, called "Work, Dignity, and Choice in Disability Employment."

Energy & Commerce

H.R. 7386, the First Responder Network Authority Reauthorization Act (Dunn)

Financial Services

On Tuesday, February 10, the Subcommittee on Commerce, Manufacturing, and Trade will hold a markup on the following bills:On Tuesday, February 10, the Subcommittee on Communications and Technology will hold a markup on the following bill:On Wednesday, February 11, the Subcommittee on Health will hold a hearing called "Lowering Health Care Costs for All Americans: An Examination of the Prescription Drug Supply Chain."

On Tuesday, February 10, the Committee on Financial Services will hold a full committee hearing called "Priced Out of the American Dream: Understanding the Policies Behind Rising Costs of Housing and Borrowing."

On Tuesday, February 10, the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations will hold a hearing called "Building a Solid Foundation: Restoring Trust and Transparency in Public Housing Agencies."



On Wednesday, February 11, the Committee on Financial Services will hold a full committee hearing called "Oversight of the Securities and Exchange Commission."

On Wednesday, February 11, the Subcommittee on Housing and Insurance will hold a hearing called "Homeownership and the Role of the Secondary Mortgage Market."

Foreign Affairs

On Tuesday, February 10, the Committee on Foreign Affairs will hold a full committee hearing called "Syria at a Crossroads: U.S. Policy Challenges Post-Assad."

On Tuesday, February 10, the Europe Subcommittee will hold a hearing called "Weaponized Mass Migration: A Security Risk to Europe and the United States."

On Tuesday, February 10, the Africa Subcommittee will hold a hearing called "Advancing Peace in DRC and Rwanda through President Trump’s Washington Accords – Part II."

On Wednesday, February 11, the South and Central Asia Subcommittee will hold a hearing called "South Asia: U.S. Foreign Policy in the Region."

Homeland Security

On Tuesday, February 10, the Committee on Homeland Security will hold a full committee hearing called "Oversight of the Department of Homeland Security: ICE, CBP, and USCIS."

On Wednesday, February 11, the Subcommittee on Emergency Management and Technology will hold a hearing called "Surveying the Threat of Agroterrorism, Part II: Assessing Federal Government Efforts."

House Administration

Judiciary

On Tuesday, February 10, the Committee on House Administration will hold a full committee hearing called "Make Elections Great Again: How to Restore Trust and Integrity in Federal Elections."On Tuesday, February 10, the Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government will hold a hearing called "Sharia-Free America: Why Political Islam & Sharia Law Are Incompatible with the U.S. Constitution."

On Wednesday, February 11, the Judiciary Committee will hold a full committee hearing called "Oversight of the Department of Justice."

On Friday, February 13, the Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance will hold a field hearing in Phoenix, Arizona, called "The Monitoring Racket: The Grift that Keeps on Giving."

Natural Resources

On Tuesday, February 10, the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations will hold an oversight hearing titled “All in for America250: Public-Private Partnerships Supporting America’s Semiquincentennial on our Public Lands.”

On Tuesday, February 10, the Subcommittee on Federal Lands will hold a legislative hearing on the following bills:

H.R. 34, the Land and Social Security Optimization (LASSO) Act (Gosar)

H.R. 1329, the Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum Act (Malliotakis)

H.R. 3553, the Building Resiliency and Understanding of Shrublands to Halt Fires (BRUSH Fires) Act (Min)

H.R. 5478, the Fruit Heights Land Conveyance Act of 2025 (Moore)

H.R. 5911, the Crystal Reservoir Conveyance Act (Hurd)

S. 282, the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument Access Act (Sen. King)

Oversight and Government Reform

Rules

On Wednesday, February 11, the Committee on Natural Resources will hold a full committee markup on the following bills:On Wednesday, February 11, the Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency will hold a hearing called "Doing More with Less: Deleting Duplicative Programs."

On Monday, February 9, the Committee on Rules will meet on the following measures:

H.R. 261, the Undersea Cable Protection Act of 2025 (Carter)

H.R. 2189, the Law-Enforcement Innovate to De-Escalate Act (Fitzgerald)

H.R. 3617, the Securing America’s Critical Minerals Supply Act (James)

S. 1383, the SAVE America Act (Roy)

Science, Space, and Technology

Select Committee on China

Small Business

H.R. 7401, the Small Business Lending Fraud Prevention Act (Meuser)

H.R. 7396, the Native American Entrepreneurial Opportunity Act (Davids)

H.R. 7412, the Put America on Commission Act of 2026 (Williams)

Veterans Affairs

On Tuesday, February 10, the Committee on Rules will meet on the following measures:On Wednesday, February 11, the Subcommittee on Research and Technology will hold a hearing called "Accelerating Progress: U.S. Surface Transportation Research."On Wednesday, February 11, the Select Committee on China will hold a hearing called "Lies, Lawfare, and Leverage: The CCP’s Gaslighting and Manipulation to Marginalize Taiwan."On Wednesday, February 11, the Committee on Small Business will hold a full committee markup on the following bills:On Wednesday, February 11, the Committee on Veterans' Affairs will hold a full committee oversight hearing called "Opportunities with VHA Reorganization."

On Thursday, February 12, the Committee on Veterans' Affairs will hold a full committee markup on the following measures:

H.R. 6047, the Sharri Briley and Eric Edmundson Veterans Benefits Expansion Act of 2025 (Barrett)

H.R. 3726, the Fisher House Availability Act of 2025 (Miller-Meeks)

H.R. 3482, the Veterans Community Care Scheduling Improvement Act (Barrett)

H.R. 785, the Representing our Seniors at VA Act of 2025 (Kiggans)

H.R. 2148, the Veteran Caregiver Reeducation, Reemployment, and Retirement Act (Morelle)

Ways and Means

On Tuesday, February 10, the Committee on Ways and Means will hold a full committee hearing called "Foreign Influence in American Non-profits: Unmasking Threats from Beijing and Beyond."

