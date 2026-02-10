ISOutsource Releases 2026 IT Confidence Index: Q1 Simplifying IT to Restore Executive Confidence

Where IT Means Busomess

The executive briefing is designed to help leaders assess if their IT operations are predictable, governable, and ready to support the business.

Real confidence comes from knowing, with evidence, that your environment will behave predictably when something breaks, when an audit hits, or when the business needs to move faster.” — Naveen Rajkumar, CEO of ISOutsource

BOTHELL, WA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ISOutsource , a business-first IT provider serving regulated and growth-oriented organizations, today announced the release of the 2026 IT Confidence Index , Q1 Edition: Simplify IT. The executive briefing is the first in a new quarterly series designed to help leaders assess whether their IT operations are predictable, governable, and ready to support the business without surprises.Unlike traditional IT reports or vendor eBooks, the IT Confidence Index is written explicitly for CEOs, CFOs, COOs, and compliance leaders. It focuses on real operational signals observed across more than 500 ISOutsource client environments, drawing on day-to-day experience from Service Delivery, Consulting, Security, and Compliance teams.“Most leaders don’t think about IT when it’s quiet,” said Naveen Rajkumar, CEO of ISOutsource. “That isn’t confidence. It’s an assumption. Real confidence comes from knowing, with evidence, that your environment will behave predictably when something breaks, when an audit hits, or when the business needs to move faster.”The Q1 Index examines how unmanaged complexity erodes visibility and control over time, even in environments that appear stable. It shows how simplification through standardization, clear ownership, and disciplined operations directly improves predictability, operational stability, and executive decision-making.Key themes explored in the report include:-Why leaders often overestimate stability in environments that have never been tested-How recurring incidents, slow response, and audit friction signal a lack of IT confidence-The operational patterns that ISOutsource teams consistently see when environments are simplified-Why predictability, not uptime alone, is the outcome leaders actually should care aboutThe IT Confidence Index positions confidence as a business imperative rather than a technical metric. It provides leaders with practical questions and signals they can use to pressure-test their current IT posture, regardless of whether services are outsourced, co-managed, or handled internally.“This Index reflects what our teams see every day inside real organizations,” Rajkumar added. “Simplification isn’t about doing less. It’s about creating environments leaders can govern, trust, and rely on as the business grows.”The 2026 IT Confidence Index will be released quarterly, with future editions focused on Save (Q2) and Protect (Q3), building a complete executive framework for IT confidence across operations, financial predictability, and security.Read the 2026 IT Confidence Index, Q1: Simplify ITAbout ISOutsourceWith more than 30 years of experience and over 500 active client engagements, ISOutsource is a business-first IT provider helping organizations operate with clarity, stability, and confidence. Serving organizations across Washington, Oregon, and Arizona, ISOutsource delivers managed IT services, cybersecurity, compliance, and strategic consulting designed for leaders who need predictable outcomes — not surprises.ISOutsource is headquartered in Bothell, WA, with regional teams supporting clients in regulated and operationally complex environments.Learn more at www.ISOutsource.com

