OFFICIAL NOTICE OF STRATEGIC REALIGNMENT

Global Association for Research and Innovation

GARI Global Awards Ceremony

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Association for Research and Innovation (GARI) hereby announces the strategic postponement and program realignment of the forthcoming GARI Global Awards Ceremony, previously scheduled for this season.

Following extensive consultation with the Organizing Committee, international partners, and distinguished stakeholders, the Association has resolved to integrate the Awards Ceremony into the upcoming GARI International Conference and Distinguished Lectures Series. This strategic decision is guided by GARI’s commitment to:

- Ensuring full global participation of awardees, fellows, keynote speakers, and institutional partners

- Delivering a more comprehensive and internationally representative scholarly gathering

- Strengthening the prestige, visibility, and long-term impact of GARI’s recognition programs

Accordingly, the rescheduled flagship event will convene as a unified international platform featuring:

- The GARI International Conference and Distinguished Lectures

- The GARI Global Awards Ceremony

- Formal recognition of both the 2025 and 2026 award cohorts

- Fellowship inductions and high-level academic engagement

This realignment ensures that the celebration of excellence in research, innovation, leadership, and societal impact occurs within a broader global scholarly context consistent with the standards and vision of GARI.

A new date, venue, and expanded program details will be formally communicated in due course.

GARI sincerely appreciates the continued support, patience, and partnership of nominees, awardees, collaborators, and the international research community. The Association remains steadfast in its mission to advance global knowledge, recognize outstanding achievement, and foster impactful collaboration across disciplines and regions.

Signed

Office of the President

Global Association for Research and Innovation (GARI)

