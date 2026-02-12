Ark Surpasses 500 Clients and Over $185 Billion in Assets

Advancing private capital fund operations with scalable, intuitive, and dynamic technology

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ark, a leading provider of fund operations technology for private capital managers and fund administrators, today announced it has surpassed 500 total clients, with more than 2,000 funds using its proprietary accounting system, arkGL. This achievement reflects Ark's continued momentum in serving the private equity, venture capital, and alternative investment management community with its technology platform."Reaching 500 clients represents the trust that fund managers place in our technology and team," said Bill Ward, CEO of Ark. “This milestone reflects partnerships with GPs seeking a fund operations platform that delivers advanced functionality, rapid implementation, and full fee transparency. We've built Ark to scale alongside our clients, whether they're emerging managers launching their first fund or established firms managing complex fund structures."Ark's fund operations technology suite includes fund accounting , investor allocations, investment tracking, a fundraising data room and an investor portal supporting capital calls, distributions, and LP reporting. With 2,000 funds using ArkGL and 3,900 total funds across the platform, Ark's technology demonstrates its ability to handle diverse fund structures across multiple alternative asset strategies.Ark's platform delivers several key advantages for fund managers and administrators:● Automated back-office workflows ensure timely, error-free statements● Customizable, branded portals improve investor engagement, streamline communications, and support fundraising● Implementations that happen in weeks rather than months with transparent GP-centric pricing and no hidden fees● Built-in controls, real-time integrations, and easy audit trails minimize errors and ensure complianceArk now serves:● 90,000 platform users● 53,000 investors across its client base● 3,900 total funds on the platform● $185 billion in assets on the platformAbout ArkArk provides fund operations technology for private equity, venture capital, FoFs, SPVs and fund administrators. The company's platform includes ArkGL for fund accounting, analytics tools, and an investor portal for fundraising and LP reporting. Ark's technology gives managers and investors real-time access to fund data, automated workflows, and integrated reporting capabilities across fund operations. Ark serves more than 500 clients managing $185 billion in assets across 3,900 funds. For more information, visit arkpes.com.

