DE Libraries Celebrate 2026 Blue Hen Book Award Winners

DOVER, Del. — The Delaware Division of Libraries (DDL) celebrated the 2026 Blue Hen Book Award Winners on Monday, February 9, 2026

The Blue Hen Book Award is a children’s and teen’s choice award sponsored by the Youth Services Division of the Delaware Library Association. The awards were established in 1996.

The award encourages literacy and library use among Delaware children and teens. Delaware Libraries offer tailored programming for children, families, and teens. A full list of events is available on the Delaware Library Statewide Programming Calendar.

The Blue Hen Book Award includes five categories: young readers, middle readers, graphic novels for middle readers, teen readers, and graphic novels for teen readers.

The 2026 award winners are:

Young Readers: “The Yellow Bus” by Loren Long

Middle Readers: "Wat Takes His Shot" by Cheryl Kim, illustrated by Nat Iwata

Graphic Novels-Middle Readers: "Swim Team" by Johnnie Christmas

Teen Readers: "Divine Rivals" by Rebecca Ross

Graphic Novels-Teen Readers: "Lunar New Year Love Story" by Gene Luen Yang; illustrated by LeUyen Pham and "Plain Jane and the Mermaid" by Vera Brosgol

“The annual Blue Hen Book Award is an exciting opportunity for Delaware children and teens to share some of their favorite books,” said Dr. Annie Norman, Director of the Delaware Division of Libraries. “All nominated titles are available through the Delaware Library Catalog. “We know that children who are competent and passionate readers by third grade have a strong foundation for success in school and in life.

Delaware Libraries are a critical partner in closing Delaware’s literacy gap. This award aligns with Governor Meyer’s continued focus on, and investment in, strengthening literacy in Delaware – including making sure educators have the tools they need and how our state libraries are coordinating with the Department of Education and other state agencies to constantly evaluate new ways to strengthen youth literacy.

Children and teens benefit from creating a habit of visiting their local public library — whether to check out a book, attend a community program, or discover a new passion.

“If you don’t yet have a library card, please sign up. It’s online, free, and we’re aiming for every Delawarean to have one as we celebrate 125 years of Delaware Libraries this year.

”Delaware Libraries offer specialty library cards for every age group, including a My First Delaware Library Card featuring Baby Blue; a Super Library Card for children ages 6–12; a Teen Delaware Library Card for middle and high school students; and regular cards: find, connect, learn, inspire, and transform.

To sign up for a free Delaware Library Card, visit delawarelibraries.org/librarycard

Instructions in Spanish are also available.

(En el sitio web de las bibliotecas de Delaware se pueden encontrar instrucciones en español para obtener una tarjeta de biblioteca gratuita de Delaware.)

The Delaware LibGudies provides previous Blue Hen Book Award winners and nominees.

Programming celebrating the Delaware Libraries’ 125th anniversary will begin in March.