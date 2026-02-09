Swickard Auto Group Deepens Oregon Animal Welfare Commitment with Save 1,000 Dogs Mission

Oregon Dog Rescue accepts donation from Swickard Auto Group

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swickard Auto Group is strengthening its community commitment with an auto group wide mission to help save 1,000 dogs every year through expanded support of animal rescue organizations and increased community engagement, with continued investment and visibility in the Portland area.The mission is rooted in a long-standing local connection. Jeff Swickard is a University of Oregon graduate with deep ties to the Portland region, and his commitment to animal welfare is personal. He believes every animal deserves safety, compassionate care, and kindness, especially pets experiencing homelessness who are still waiting for a family to choose them. In 2015, he helped begin Swickard’s animal welfare mission work through Mercedes-Benz of Wilsonville by donating $100 from every new vehicle sold to Oregon Dog Rescue and The Pixie Project for an entire month, raising a total of $34,000 in support of Oregon Dog Rescue and The Pixie Project.Since 2016, Swickard Auto Group has donated over $350,000 to Oregon Dog Rescue, supporting lifesaving work helping animals receive medical care, safe shelter, transport, foster placement, and adoption services. This sustained partnership in the Portland area is a cornerstone of Swickard’s broader giving strategy, with lifetime philanthropic contributions totaling approximately $2.5 million across the communities where Swickard operates.It was through Oregon Dog Rescue that Jeff met Mason, his rescue dog, who had been returned three times before finally finding his home. Today, Mason has become a beloved part of our story, a four-legged ambassador who reflects what Swickard stands for. Mason is the heart of the organization and represents the Heart of Swickard “Our mission to save 1,000 dogs every year is a commitment we are making across Swickard Auto Group. Oregon has shown us what is possible when a community rallies around its local organizations. We are proud of our long-standing support for Oregon Dog Rescue, and we are focused on building even more momentum, so more get the care they need and the homes they deserve,” said Jeff Swickard.Swickard Auto Group invites the Portland area community to join in supporting animal welfare through adoption, fostering, volunteering, and local giving. Updates on partnerships and ways to get involved will be shared through Swickard channels throughout the year. Animal welfare and community partnership opportunities can contact us at events@swickard.com.In addition to animal welfare, Swickard Auto Group continues to support organizations that strengthen stability and opportunity for individuals and families throughout Portland and its surrounding cities.About Swickard Auto GroupFounded in 2014, Swickard Auto Group has grown into a leading automotive retailer with a national presence across Alaska, Hawaii, Washington, Oregon, and California. With 50+ franchises, Swickard offers a wide selection of new and pre-owned vehicles, supported by comprehensive service and repair operations. Swickard is committed to delivering an exceptional customer experience through genuine hospitality, transparent pricing, and the Swickard Price Promise, helping customers shop with confidence through a straightforward, hassle-free process. Learn more at swickard.com.

