Brixton Selects Sunnyside as Global E-Commerce Agency Partner

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunnyside , a profitability-first growth partner for lifestyle brands, today announced that Brixton has selected the agency to power the brand's global e-commerce business growth. The partnership encompasses strategic consulting, forecasting and go-to-market planning, paid search and paid social management, creative strategy and production, and affiliate marketing.Founded in 2004, Brixton has built a loyal following in the action sports and streetwear communities with its heritage-inspired apparel and headwear. The brand's selection of Sunnyside reflects a strategic shift toward embedded, brand-side partnership models that prioritize total business impact over single-channel metrics."What we really value about Sunnyside is how embedded they are in the work," said Kevin Casillo, Global VP of Marketing at Brixton. "The team brings true brand-side experience, and it genuinely feels like they're an extension of our internal team. It's a highly collaborative partnership where ideas are meant to be challenged, strengthened, and ultimately made better together." Matt Raminick , Founder and CEO of Sunnyside, added: "Brixton has been a brand we've admired for years—many of us on the team spent our careers in-house at action sports companies, so this partnership feels like coming full circle. We're not here to just run ads. We're here to be embedded operators who connect creative strategy, paid media, and financial planning to drive real P&L impact. Brixton represents exactly the type of brand we built Sunnyside to serve, and we're excited to help scale their business globally."About SunnysideSunnyside is a profitability-first growth partner for lifestyle brands, built by former brand-side leaders from PACSUN, Reef, RVCA, and Quiksilver. The agency connects creative strategy, paid media, retention channels, and financial planning to map marketing directly to your P&L, operating as embedded partners rather than traditional vendors. Founded in 2020, Sunnyside partners with leading brands like Brixton, Municipal, Nixon, Jetty, Xcel Wetsuits, SALT. Optics, and Beek. Learn more at sunnysidecalifornia.com.About BrixtonFounded in 2004, Brixton is a leading lifestyle brand inspired by music, culture, and the people who surround them. Known for premium headwear, apparel, and accessories, Brixton blends classic design with modern streetwear sensibility. Learn more at brixton.com.

