Eskin Fundraising Training Announces Empowerment Upstream TV Network

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eskin Fundraising Training is proud to premiere one of the very first streaming TV networks devoted to non-profit success and men, women and children seeking a stronger, brighter and more socially just future. The launch date is scheduled for February 14th, 2026 (Valentine’s Day), fitting since philanthropy is defined “as the love of humankind.”In the industry this is also known as Over-the-Top or OTT referring to delivering content via the Internet directly to viewers, replacing traditional cable or satellite TV channels — opening the door to a wider audience. Consider the network a special type of “Netflix” featuring exclusive branded video content. Viewers can watch what video content they want, when they want and on any smart device of their choice. Anyone with a Roku account can add the network easily and simply in minutes.The mission statement is simple: Empower viewers to be the very best version of themselves possible.“During historically polarized and divisive times, people still share the same aspirations, fears and confusion and welcome best thinking on moving forward with confidence,” Eskin stated. “The Empowerment Upstream Network is an ever-growing learning community forum to provide knowledge from experts addressing challenges in the increasingly complex and challenging world of 2026.”This is being rolled out building on the momentum of the past eight years sponsoring more than 250 workshops, webcasts, podcasts, TV shows, two books, a monthly e-newsletter and more than 150 articles published in newspapers, and digital media and blogs.The branded streaming TV network will feature a diverse line-up of subject matter experts offering free exclusive advice and counsel via on-demand videos on how to lead healthier, happier and more fulfilling lifestyles. Consider them muses inspiring better living.This represents a strategic decision to reach and engage a much broader audience through the selection of content and the latest and most impactful communications medium. Social media will be integrated into the approach to soliciting questions and comments for the various channels.Inaugural subject matter experts will benefit from being the first wave of brand ambassadors enjoying the power of Roku (one of streaming’s biggest engines) TV now reaching nearly 100 million Americans and growing every day. They will contribute to the on-demand library following these general guidelines:• Submitting 15-to-30-minute videos with the content of their own choice, with the options of involving guests, alternative hosts, showing video clips and making other content decisions. They can tape this on Zoom (or its equivalent) at any time or place of convenience.• Subject matter experts choose a distribution timeline that best fits their needs such as weekly, bi-monthly or other options.• The only restrictions that will be placed on content are avoiding discussion of politics, sex and religion, and no profanity is permitted.• The exclusive streaming platforms emphasize Roku. Viewers only need to access the Roku device and do the following …(a) Go to the Home page;(b) Find the Search magnifying glass;(c) Type — Jim Eskin in the search feature;(d) The Jim Eskin Empowerment Upstream Network artwork will appear on your screen;(e) Click Add Channel and The Jim Eskin Empowerment Upstream Network will be added with other channels alongside Netflix, Hulu, Tubi, and others;(f) Click on the Jim Eskin Empowerment Upstream Network on the screen and start scrolling to channels and video content of choice.• To promote stronger audience engagement, the Non- Profit North Stars Podcast audio series will now feature video formats on the TV network. Click here to complete a simple form to nominate a non-profit or other community building hero to expedite the scheduling of interviews.The services of John Largent, Founder/CEO, Largent Media, have been retained for his pioneering leadership as an award-winning digital media and podcast production agency. Largent has been featured on NBC’s Today Show and ESPN First Take as well as CNBC's The Squawk Box, the Food Network, New York Times and more.The overarching goal in the selection of subject matter experts is to address popular lifestyle priorities and achieve diversity in every sense of the meaning. Those accepting to be part of the inaugural line-up already include:• Arturo Burgueno, Wealth Management and Legacy Planner, Everest Retirement Planners: Financial Sherpa• Julie Desai, Founder, Lieyuk LLC: Make Data Work For You• Barbara Eskin, Managing Partner, Barskintech: Scam Busters• Laura Fredricks, JD, The Ask Expert, Best-selling author of seven books: Jim Eskin Interviews The Ask Laureate• Don Gleason, Founder and CEO, Achieve New Heights:Life Transitions• Leia Hunt, Founder and Executive Director, Leia's Kids Foundation: Cancer Survivor Fights Back• Andrew Krinsky, Chair of Litigation Practice, Tarter Krinsky & Drogin LLP: To Sue Or Not To Sue• Basile Lemba, Founder & CEO, BL Networking Institute: Networking Made Easier Than Driving• Marv LeRoy, President & Founder, Institute for Philanthropic Excellence: Philanthropy Enriching The World• Angela R. Lewis, Founder, Lewis Consulting Group: Unstoppable Women’s Sports• Rhanda Luna, Vice President of Development, Mission Capital: It’s A Complex World After All• Dillon Martin, Owner, Limitless Tech: Computer HelpDesk• Dr. Kristi Natalino, Physical Therapist, Airborne Physical Therapy and Wellness: Wellness Wins• Allen Paul, Best-selling author of five books: The Paul Family Book Club• Dr. Charles Pozner, Associate Professor, Harvard Medical School, Emergency Medicine (Ret.):House Calls• Dr. Mark Raizen, Founder/Chairman, Pointsman Foundation: Get To The PointsmanEskin Fundraising Training owns the network while subject matter experts own content submissions.During the audience development phase, plans are for the network to be flexible with the capacity to add and delete channels as directed by viewership analytics.About Eskin Fundraising TrainingAfter a successful career leading advancement for three institutions of higher education, Jim Eskin’s consulting practice, Eskin Fundraising Training, launched in 2018, builds on the success of more than 250 fundraising workshops, webinars, broadcasts, podcasts and board sessions, and provides the training, coaching and support services to equip non-profit leaders to replace fear of fundraising with comfort and confidence. He has authored more than 150 guest columns that have appeared in daily newspapers, business journals and blogs across the country. He publishes Stratagems, a monthly e-newsletter exploring timely issues and trends in philanthropy. Sign up here for a free subscription. You will also receive invitations to free virtual learning community programs. He is author of 10 Simple Fundraising Lessons , an 82-page common sense guide to understanding the art and science of fundraising, and How to Score Your First or Next Million-Dollar Gift , 104 pages filled with strategies, best practices and homework assignments to unlock exciting opportunities that elevate organizational impact to the next level. Both are available in print and digital formats through Pathway, the book distributor, and Amazon. Quantity discounts are available to non-profits who want to share books with teams of management, development staff, board and volunteers. Eskin is also available for customized virtual training for boards, staff, and fundraising committees. His newest customized service, Fundraising Urgent Care, offers 48-hour turnaround in addressing general strategy and tactical challenges that require immediate responses.FOR MORE INFORMATION:Jim EskinFounderEskin Fundraising Training10410 Pelican Oak DriveSan Antonio, TX 78254-6727Cell: 210.415.3748E-Mail: jeskin@aol.comLinksClick here to complete a simple form to nominate:Website: www.eskinfundraisingtraining.com Newsletter sign-up: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/sl/36Wz1P1 10 Simple Fundraising Lessons purchase: http:// www.pathwaybookservice.com/products/10-simple-fundraising-lessons How To Score Your First or Next Million-Dollar Gift purchase:http:// www.pathwaybookservice.com/products/how-to-score-your-first-or-next-million-dollar-gift?_pos=1&_psq=ho&_ss=e&_v=1.0 Nominate Your Non-Profit North Star Podcast:

