Pair Plead Guilty to Conspiring with Annandale-Based Doctor to Illegally Distributing Oxycodone and other Controlled Substances

ABINGDON, Va. – A pair of Maryland men who conspired with Dr. Rotimi Iluyomade, an Annandale-based doctor convicted of distributing more than 7,000 oxycodone pills, 34,000 milliliters of hydrocodone-chlorpheniramine solution (also known as “tussionex”), and 107,000 milliliters of promethazine-codeine solution (“also known as lean”), pled guilty recently in U.S. District Court in Abingdon.Obioma Alozie Ndubuka, 32, a.k.a. “Bank Roll” of Derwood, Maryland, and Raymono Alfonzo Russell II, 25, of Bowie, Maryland, pled guilty recently to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled substances and to acquire promethazine-codeine solution by fraud. In addition, Russell was ordered to forfeit $40,000 to the United States.

