NXTMOVES and Vecter Technologies Partner to Deliver End-to-End Payment Solutions

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NXTMOVES and Vecter Technologies today announced a strategic mutual referral partnership to provide clients with a complete payment ecosystem that combines issuing, acquiring, and funds disbursement capabilities.The collaboration addresses a critical gap in the payments industry. Businesses and banks often need both issuing and acquiring services but are forced to work with multiple providers, leading to fragmented systems, operational complexity, and inconsistent service experiences. This partnership eliminates that friction by connecting two specialized providers committed to delivering transparent, compliant, and scalable payment solutions.Under the agreement, NXTMOVES will provide Vecter Technologies' clients with comprehensive issuing services—including virtual and physical card programs, as well as funds disbursement capabilities. In turn, Vecter Technologies will serve as the acquiring partner for NXTMOVES clients, delivering merchant services, payment facilitation, POS solutions, and integrated payment infrastructure.“Partnering with NXTMOVES is a natural extension of Vecter’s mission to simplify and scale modern payments,” said Terry W. Inman II, President of Vecter Technologies. “By aligning our established bank partnerships and acquiring infrastructure with NXTMOVES’ flexible issuing platform, we are creating a unified ecosystem that allows partners and merchants to launch innovative programs faster, operate more efficiently, and grow with confidence.”The partnership enables Vecter Technologies to expand its value proposition beyond traditional acquiring services. Acquirers working with Vecter can now offer their clients card program solutions powered by NXTMOVES' ROOK platform—creating new revenue streams, strengthening client relationships, and positioning Vecter partners as full-service payment providers rather than single-solution vendors.For NXTMOVES clients launching card programs, access to Vecter's acquiring infrastructure means faster merchant onboarding, payment facilitation services, and integrated payment acceptance. The ability to receive expert acquiring services through Vecter Technologies means NXTMOVES can continue to focus on its full service program management and provide clients with transparent, scalable issuing solutions through ROOK.“Our partnership with Vecter Technologies eliminates the complexity of coordinating multiple providers," said Steven Nigri, Co-Founder of NXTMOVES. "Vecter's clients gain access to comprehensive card programs, including commercial and consumer credit solutions, while NXTMOVES clients receive expert acquiring services. Both companies win, and more importantly, so do our clients.”The collaboration reflects both companies' commitment to transparency and operational excellence. Rather than forcing clients into proprietary ecosystems or creating vendor lock-in, the partnership preserves client choice while delivering integrated capabilities through trusted specialist providers.In a market where businesses increasingly demand full-stack payment capabilities, this partnership positions both companies to meet evolving client needs while maintaining the specialized expertise that sets each apart in their respective domains.About Vecter TechnologiesVecter Technologies is an independent merchant services and payments company that works with merchants, sales partners, ISVs, and banks, and supports everything from traditional card-present payments to eCommerce, integrated payments, gateways, and POS solutions. Vecter also offers payment facilitation services, enabling partners to onboard and manage sub-merchants quickly and securely on a single platform, with the flexibility to support diverse business models and verticals. Learn more at vectertech.com About NXTMOVESNXTMOVES is a financial services company that empowers banks and businesses with a modern two-sided platform, empowering banks to distribute and businesses to access issuing, acquiring, and lending solutions—faster and with less risk. Founded by Steven Nigri and Walter Hoffmann, NXTMOVES is committed to rebuilding trust between banks and fintechs by transforming opaque Banking-as-a-Service models into transparent, compliant infrastructure for growth. Learn more at nxtmoves.io

