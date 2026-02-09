BC US LLC Statement Following Animal Transport Incident

IMMOKALEE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BC US LLC (BCUS) is issuing this statement to address a breach of protocol that occurred on January 28, 2026, involving the quarantine intake of non-human primates (NHPs) at our facility.Since the establishment of our Florida facility in 2014 to support biomedical research, this is the first occurrence of its kind despite the safe import of thousands of NHPs. While rare, it is unacceptable by our standards.The work conducted at BC US LLC is fundamental to the global effort to develop life-saving treatments for devastating conditions, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s, and various forms of cancer, where non-human primate research remains an irreplaceable component of medical progress. To ensure that BCUS remains a global leader in the ethical supply of NHPs for biomedical research, we are committed to implementing corrective actions that meet or exceed CDC expectations.We confirm that during the intake and un-crating process, an operational failure resulted in one non-human primate remaining undetected inside a transport crate. This crate was placed in a secure biowaste container, alongside the remaining empty crates that contained food and water and was transferred to our certified waste management partner. A secure biowaste container is a standard container approved by the CDC and USDA APHIS for the safe transport of used laboratory animal crates and supplies.Upon discovery of the error, the animal was identified off-site and returned to BCUS through secure transport procedures. Contrary to reports implying the animal was in an open "dumpster," the animal remained inside a large secure container where the shipping crates were placed, throughout the incident.Since existing NHP colonies must remain specific pathogen free, the animal could not be returned to the controlled chain of custody even though it showed no sign of infection or disease. Therefore, out of an abundance of caution, the difficult decision was made to humanely euthanize the animal.An internal investigation confirmed that the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for post-transfer verification was not strictly followed. BCUS accepts full responsibility for this. To prevent recurrence, BCUS has initiated a formal Corrective and Preventive Action (CAPA) process and is immediately implementing the following:- Regulatory Cooperation: Relevant authorities, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), have been fully briefed. We have also voluntarily notified AAALAC International, the global nonprofit representing the gold standard for animal welfare, whose rigorous accreditation BCUS maintains as a testament to our commitment to humane care that exceeds legal requirements- Protocol Reinforcement: We have amended our strict animal entry procedures, adding additional steps to enhance visual inspection of every crate after animals are received and before the transport crate is removed.- Mandatory Retraining: Implementation of these revised protocols begins immediately, with documented oversight by senior management. Comprehensive retraining is mandatory for all logistics and handling personnel, focusing on enhanced verification and accountability measures.BCUS remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of animal welfare, regulatory compliance, and biosecurity. We are taking these additional steps to ensure this type of incident does not occur again. The NHPs entrusted to our care are vital to the breakthrough research that leads to new vaccines, heart disease treatments, and therapies for neurological disorders. By upholding the highest standards of care and accountability, we ensure that this essential research continues to move us closer to cures for the world's most challenging diseases.About BC US LLCBC US LLC specializes in the supply and secure transport of high-quality cynomolgus macaques for biomedical research. We operate CDC-approved quarantine facilities and maintain voluntary AAALAC accreditation, ensuring the highest standards of animal welfare and biosecurity. Our services are designed to support critical medical research by providing safe, compliant holding and transport solutions for leading research institutions and pharmaceutical partners worldwide.

