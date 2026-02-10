Dispel Recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2026 Gartner® Market Guide for CPS Secure Remote Access

Market Guide highlights the market’s shift from ad hoc, IT-centric remote access toward purpose-built CPS secure remote access platforms

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dispel, the leader in Secure Remote Access (SRA) for CPS (Cyber-Physical Systems), today announced that it has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2026 GartnerMarket Guide for CSP Secure Remote Access. In the Market Guide, Gartner notes that “The market for CPS secure remote access is poised to undergo a pivotal shift from ad hoc connectivity — often reliant on risky VPNs, unmanaged jump servers — toward customized, protocol-aware platforms.”The report notes that “Adoption will accelerate as organizations recognize that traditional IT-centric remote access tools lack the context required for mission-critical operations. The market is moving beyond ‘secure connectivity' toward 'secure operations.' This growth is catalyzed by the reality that legacy VPNs provide broad network access that is increasingly exploited, and the business needs for more remote operations.”“We are proud to be recognized in this Gartner Market Guide,” said Ethan Schmertzler, Co-CEO of Dispel. “We believe, it reflects our continued focus on helping customers move from basic connectivity to secure IEC 62443, NERC CIP, and NIST 800-82 operations while reducing operational friction in critical environments.”As per Gartner, “Traditional remote access methods, such as VPNs, jump boxes or IT remote privileged access management (RPAM) solutions, lack the granularity and contextual knowledge needed for production or mission-critical environments. CPS secure remote access solutions address these limitations by offering specialized features, including: agentless access, reliable operation in high-latency or intermittently connected environments, and granular access to specific devices, often using proprietary networking protocols instead of broad network access.”A Market in Rapid Transition Toward Secure OperationsThe Market Guide describes a diverse and rapidly evolving CPS secure remote access market shaped by differing architectural approaches, operational requirements, and technology lineages. Gartner notes that many solutions have emerged in response to OEM-driven requirements for simplicity, alongside the growing need to safely support distributed operations, third-party access, and mission-critical environments.According to the Market Guide, the market is moving away from broad, network-level connectivity such as VPNs and jump servers toward more granular, identity-centric, and protocol-aware access designed specifically for CPS environments. Key trends include agentless and reverse-proxy architectures that reduce operational burden on legacy assets, increased focus on discovering and governing undocumented “shadow access,” and growing demand for protocol-level inspection that distinguishes between safe and unsafe commands at the device level. Gartner also observes increasing consolidation and partnerships as vendors integrate secure remote access with broader asset visibility and protection capabilities.Gartner further notes that “Innovators and architectural disruptors are redefining the perimeter itself by utilizing moving target defense (MTD) to continuously cycle infrastructure, employ “network cloaking” to render assets invisible, rely on decentralized mesh architectures for resilience in disrupted environments, emphasize a “trustless” architecture that keeps identities on-premises, or focus on eliminating static keys entirely.”To explore the full Gartner analysis, download the 2026 Gartner® Market Guide for CSP Secure Remote Access.Gartner, Market Guide for CSP Secure Remote Access, Katell Thielemann, Wam Voster, Sumit Rajput, 3 February 2026.GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About DispelDispel redefines how industrial organizations connect to OT. The Dispel Zero Trust Engine establishes a secure, scalable connectivity layer across all makes and models of equipment-enabling CPS secure remote access and industrial data streaming, even in the most complex environments. Founded in 2015, Dispel pioneered network-level MTD, holds 43+ patents, and protects $500B in manufactured goods and 54M utility users worldwide. Designed for how OT really works. Learn more at dispel.com

