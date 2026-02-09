REGISTER NOW FOR IRI’S 2026 ANNUAL CONFERENCE

Event Features Prominent Keynote Speakers, Sessions on Critical Industry Issues

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Register today for IRI’s 2026 Annual Conference in Tampa, Florida, April 22-24 at the JW Marriott Tampa. Three prominent keynote speakers headline this year’s conference as registration is on track to break a record for the fifth straight year.Keynote Speakers• Margaret Brennan, host of CBS News’ Face the Nation. (Session sponsored by Transamerica.)• Kumail Nanjiani, Academy Award-nominated actor and writer, is known for his original film The Big Sick and for his television roles in Silicon Valley and Portlandia. (Session sponsored by Pacific Life.)• Paul Zikopoulos is an award-winning tech thought leader and writer with deep expertise in AI and Big Data. (Session sponsored by Global Atlantic Financial Group.)“We have built a program with an incredible lineup of keynote speakers and uniquely compelling sessions to spark ideas and discussion among the hundreds of attending senior leaders from across the insured retirement industry," said Wayne Chopus, President and CEO, IRI. “Our annual conference is where the most important conversations shaping the future of our industry happen.”The opening general session features Thasunda Brown Duckett, TIAA President and CEO, and Jenny Johnson, CEO, Franklin Templeton, in a discussion moderated by Wayne Chopus on lifetime income, retirement security, and the leadership shaping the industry.The program will also feature IRI's Women in Leadership Symposium, which will address the growing financial decision-making confidence gap for women.Additional sessions will explore IRI's Digital First for Annuities initiative, compliance and advocacy, and trends in annuity markets.IRI will also recognize several outstanding industry leaders with its Industry Champion of Retirement Security Award, Leadership Award, and Rising Star Award."We build our conference program to deliver maximum value to our attendees," said Chopus. "These opportunities strengthen collaboration and understanding of critical issues that propel IRI and our industry forward."_____The Insured Retirement Institute (IRI) is the leading association for the entire supply chain of insured retirement strategies, including life insurers, asset managers, broker-dealers, banks, marketing organizations, law firms, and solution providers. IRI members account for 90 percent of annuity assets in the U.S., include the foremost distributors of protected lifetime income solutions, and are represented by financial professionals serving millions of Americans. IRI champions retirement security for all through leadership in advocacy, awareness, research, and the advancement of digital solutions within a collaborative industry community. Learn more at www.irionline.org

