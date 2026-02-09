Virtual Peaker and AESP Announce Webinar on Using DERs and AI to Build a Customer-Centric Grid

Virtual Peaker and AESP Announce Webinar

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virtual Peaker , a leading virtual power plant software company, today announced it will partner with the Association of Energy Services Professionals (AESP) to host an upcoming AESP Academy webinar, Using DERs and AI to Build a Resilient Customer-Centric Grid, on February 11, 2026, from 1:00–2:00 p.m. ET. Register here The webinar will feature Jeffrey Quigley, Senior Vice President of Client Solutions at Virtual Peaker, and Doug Middleton, VPP Business Development at Tesla, exploring how utilities can leverage distributed energy resources (DERs) and artificial intelligence to improve grid reliability, manage rising demand driven by AI data centers, and mitigate customer cost impacts.The session will examine how next-generation grid-edge distributed energy resource management systems (DERMS) provide the visibility, control, and intelligence needed to transform DERs from operational complexity into strategic grid assets. Speakers will also discuss why strong OEM partnerships are critical to scaling demand flexibility programs and ensuring long-term success.Key topics include:--How grid-edge DERMS enable utilities to orchestrate behind-the-meter assets for reliability, peak reduction, and infrastructure deferral--The role of OEM partnerships in simplifying integrations and accelerating program deployment--Real-world examples of utilities using DERMS to improve operations and customer satisfactionWebinar DetailsUsing DERs and AI to Build a Resilient Customer-Centric GridFebruary 11, 20261:00–2:00 p.m. ETHosted by AESP AcademySpeakers--Jeffrey Quigley, Sr. VP of Client Solutions, Virtual Peaker--Doug Middleton, VPP Business Development, TeslaAbout Virtual PeakerVirtual Peaker is a leading virtual power plant software company that empowers utilities to build the grid of the future and meet global decarbonization goals. Through its cutting-edge software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, the company seamlessly integrates distributed energy resource management system (DERMS) components, customer engagement, and load forecasting. Virtual Peaker's groundbreaking technology, Topline Demand Control, paves the way for the next generation of virtual power plant capabilities. To learn more, please visit www.virtual-peaker.com or connect on LinkedIn and X via (@VirtualPeaker).About the Association of Energy Services Professionals (AESP)AESP is a dynamic, inclusive community of over 6,300 energy professionals that are essential to advancing a more resilient, sustainable energy future. We achieve our important work through professional development, education, and collaboration. To learn more about us, visit www.aesp.org/about

