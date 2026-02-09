Nominations Being Accepted for 2026 AEM Leopold Award

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball today announced applications are being accepted for New York State’s 2026 Agricultural Environmental Management (AEM) Leopold Conservation Award. Presented in partnership with the Sand County Foundation, the annual award honors a farm and its nominating Soil and Water Conservation District for extraordinary achievement in environmental stewardship. In New York, the $10,000 award is presented in partnership with national sponsor American Farmland Trust and state partner Cornell Cooperative Extension.

Commissioner Ball said, “The prestigious New York AEM-Leopold Conservation Award recognizes farmers who are committed to protecting the environment and leaving the land better than how they found it through voluntary conservation of soil health, water quality, and wildlife habitat on working land. Our farmers, alongside their Soil and Water Conservation Districts, are working hard to implement on-farm, best management practices that are directly benefiting the environment and it’s a privilege for us at the Department to help highlight their work. I thank the Sand County Foundation for collaborating with us to host this award program and encourage all eligible farmers to contact their Soil and Water Conservation District to apply.”

County Soil and Water Conservation Districts (SWCDs) apply for the AEM Leopold Conservation Award on behalf of farms. Eligible candidates successfully incorporate AEM best management practices into the management of their farm, assisting the farmer in meeting business and environmental goals. Applicants should demonstrate conservation leadership and outreach in the agricultural sector and be an inspiration to other farmers. Applications must be received by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets by May 15, 2026.

Nominations will be reviewed by an independent panel of conservation leaders. Interested candidates should contact their county Soil and Water Conservation District. Contact information for districts can be found at agriculture.ny.gov/soil-and-water/soil-water-conservation-district-offices.

The application can be found at www.sandcountyfoundation.org/ApplyLCA.

Given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the Leopold Conservation Award recognizes landowners who inspire others to consider conservation opportunities on their land. In his influential 1949 book, “A Sand County Almanac,” Leopold advocated for “a land ethic,” an ethical relationship between people and the land they own and manage.

Sand County Foundation presents Leopold Conservation Awards to private landowners in 28 states. In New York, the longstanding AEM Award joined with the Leopold Conservation Award program in 2020, most recently awarding Oechsner Farm and the Tompkins County Soil and Water Conservation District in 2025 with the sixth annual AEM-Leopold Conservation Award.

The New York AEM-Leopold Conservation Award is made possible thanks to the generous support of American Farmland Trust, New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, Cornell Cooperative Extension, Sand County Foundation, The Ida and Robert Gordon Family Foundation, Farm Credit East, the New York State Agribusiness Association, and USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.

New York State’s annual Agricultural Environmental Management Award winners are chosen from nominees submitted by County Soil and Water Conservation Districts from around the state. Prior to joining with the Sand County Foundation, this award was known as the Agricultural Environmental Management Award. The first AEM Award was presented in 2002;

New York State’s AEM framework is a model for the nation as a voluntary, incentive-based approach to protect natural resources and meet the economic needs of the agricultural community.

SAND COUNTY FOUNDATION inspires and empowers farmers, ranchers, and forestland owners to ethically care for the land to sustain water resources, build healthy soil, and enhance wildlife habitat. www.sandcountyfoundation.org