CloudEagle.ai Recognized in Gartner® Market Guide for Software Asset Management Tools for SaaS

Recognized in the 2026 Gartner® Market Guide, CloudEagle.ai delivers enterprise-wide visibility, governance, and control across SaaS and AI.

Enterprises need continuous visibility into SaaS and AI usage, user access, and governance. CloudEagle.ai was built to help organizations scale SaaS and AI securely.” — Nidhi Jain, CEO and Founder of CloudEagle.ai

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudEagle.ai, an AI-powered SaaS Security, Management, and Identity Governance platform, today announced its inclusion in the GartnerMarket Guide for Software Asset Management (SAM) Tools for SaaS.As enterprises increasingly rely on hundreds of SaaS and AI applications, traditional SAM tools with limited integrations can’t deliver the visibility, governance, and automation required for modern SaaS environments. Gartner’s Market Guide highlights the growing need for SaaS-focused SAM capabilities that go beyond inventory to address license usage, identity governance, renewals, and security risk.CloudEagle.ai enables enterprises to optimize their SaaS and AI ecosystem from a unified command center. By correlating data across IT, Security, HR, and Finance, the platform delivers deep usage insights, intelligent identity governance, and automated workflows for onboarding, offboarding, access reviews, license harvesting, and renewals.“Being included in Gartner’s Market Guide for Software Asset Management Tools for SaaS clearly shows the market shift toward SaaS-first asset management,” said Nidhi Jain, CEO and Founder of CloudEagle.ai. “Enterprises need continuous visibility into SaaS and AI usage, user access, and governance. CloudEagle.ai was built to help organizations scale SaaS and AI securely while delivering measurable cost savings.”With 500+ direct integrations and agentic AI, CloudEagle.ai helps organizations eliminate shadow SaaS and AI , reduce security risk, and optimize software spend.Trusted by enterprises such as RingCentral, Automation Anywhere, Shiji, and Rec Room, CloudEagle.ai delivers continuous lifecycle management across SaaS and AI applications with onboarding in as little as 30 minutes. To date, the platform has processed over $20B in software spend and delivered $2B+ in realized savings.About CloudEagle.aiCloudEagle.ai is an AI-powered SaaS Security, Management, and Identity Governance platform that helps enterprises discover, secure, govern, and optimize their SaaS and AI ecosystem. With deep integrations, no-code workflows, and agentic AI, CloudEagle.ai enables IT, security, and finance teams to eliminate shadow SaaS and AI, right-size access, reduce risk, and control software spend, without changing existing tools or workflows.Contact: pr@cloudeagle.aiFor more information and to book a demo visit: www.cloudeagle.ai Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cloudeagle/ Gartner Disclaimer:Gartner, Market Guide for Software Asset Management Tools, Yolanda Harris, Angelica Wekwete, Jaswant Kalay, 15 January 2026GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner,Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchant ability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.