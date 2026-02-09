Southwest Solutions Group Launches Universal Hospital Bed Stacker Storage System

The Universal Hospital Bed Stacker Storage System stores hospital beds vertically, helping healthcare facilities improve safety and reclaim floor space. The Universal Hospital Bed Stacker Storage System stores multiple hospital beds in a compact vertical footprint to increase storage capacity without expanding floor space. A hospital bed being safely retrieved from the Universal Hospital Bed Stacker Storage System, illustrating controlled vertical storage and access.

New vertical storage solution helps healthcare facilities improve safety, reclaim space, and support regulatory compliance.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southwest Solutions Group Launches Universal Hospital Bed Stacker Storage Systems

A Vertical Storage Solution Designed to Improve Safety, Space Utilization, and Compliance in Healthcare Facilities on Vizient, Premier, HealthTrust, and Equalis Contracts

Dallas, Texas — Southwest Solutions Group today announced the launch of the Universal Hospital Bed Stacker Storage System, a purpose-built vertical storage solution engineered to help hospitals, health systems, and rehabilitation facilities safely store hospital beds while reclaiming valuable floor space and improving regulatory compliance.

Healthcare facilities nationwide continue to face increasing space constraints, staffing challenges, and heightened regulatory scrutiny. Hospital beds and transport equipment are critical assets, yet they are frequently stored in corridors, alcoves, and unused rooms creating safety risks, workflow inefficiencies, and compliance concerns. The Universal Hospital Bed Stacker Storage System addresses these challenges by storing hospital beds vertically, allowing facilities to consolidate equipment into a smaller footprint while maintaining safe and easy access.

Built for Real-World Healthcare Environments

The Universal Hospital Bed Stacker Storage System is designed specifically for the operational realities of modern healthcare. One system accommodates the majority of hospital bed sizes and weights, with adjustable platforms designed to accommodate a wide range of equipment.

Each unit stores two to five beds vertically, with platforms rated at up to 1,000 pounds per level. Adjustable platform spacing allows hospitals to store different bed types, including specialty beds, cribs, wheelchairs, carts, and other mobile medical equipment all in one Universal Stacker. The system can be configured for front-load or side-load access, giving facilities flexibility to fit the unit into a wide range of rooms and layouts.

Safety and Compliance at the Core

Safety is a top priority in any healthcare environment, and the Universal Hospital Bed Stacker Storage System incorporates multiple layers of protection for staff and equipment. Built-in features include dual floor safety sensors, a full safety light curtain, automatic limit stops, color-coded up and down controls, and a keyed lockout emergency stop.

Adjustable wheel stops and integrated loading ramps help ensure smooth and controlled loading and unloading of beds. For facilities in seismic zones or regions with strict building requirements, seismic-rated anchoring options are available.

All systems include UL-certified electronics, with 220-volt models equipped with a NEMA L14-20R locking plug as standard. An anti-microbial paint finish is also included to support infection prevention, and you can add sides, backs, and doors to enclose and secure the item you are storing.

Measurable Operational Benefits

By storing beds vertically, hospitals can eliminate corridor clutter and reclaim square footage that can be repurposed for patient care, staff support areas, or other mission-critical uses. Centralized bed storage improves organization, shortens response times, and reduces staff time spent locating equipment.

Facilities benefit from:

• Improved compliance with Joint Commission and OSHA guidelines

• Safer, cleaner corridors and patient areas

• Increased storage capacity without building expansion

• Better utilization of existing space

Installation is fast and efficient, with most systems installed in one day per lift. The design also allows for field modification, enabling facilities to convert between front-load and side-load configurations as needs change.

Engineered and Built in the USA

The Universal Hospital Bed Stacker Storage System is engineered and manufactured in the United States using heavy-duty steel construction and proven lift technology. Designed for long-term reliability, the system delivers consistent performance in high-use healthcare environments while reducing long-term maintenance concerns.

Simplified Procurement Through Trusted Contracts

To streamline purchasing and ensure compliance, the Universal Hospital Bed Stacker Storage System is available through several nationally recognized cooperative purchasing contracts, including Vizient, Premier, HealthTrust, and Equalis. These contracts allow healthcare organizations to move forward quickly while maintaining transparency and alignment with internal procurement policies.

Supporting Smarter Use of Space in Healthcare

The Universal Hospital Bed Stacker Storage System reflects Southwest Solutions Group’s long-standing focus on helping organizations make better use of space through engineered storage and automation solutions. By addressing a common and costly problem in healthcare facilities, the system helps hospitals improve safety, efficiency, and overall facility performance without costly expansions.

Learn More

To learn more about the Universal Hospital Bed Stacker Storage System, contact us at 1-800-803-1083 or visit

https://storemorestore.com/products/safety-facility-equipment/institutional-furniture/hospital-bed-equipment-storage-stacker-lifts/

Universal Hospital Bed Stacker Storage System Overview

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.