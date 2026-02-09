AI Awards 2026 Now Accepting Entries

AI Awards 2026, where the world’s brightest AI minds compete. Participate today!

The AI Awards is accepting entries from companies worldwide working in AI. Those looking to submit their projects should do so before 19th of March 2026.

As Chair of the Judges, I’m inspired every year by the impact of the entries. With submissions now open, I look forward to seeing the next wave of ideas that will shape the future of this field.” — Maria Stefanova, Head of PMO at IAG

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AI Awards has opened its 2026 call for entries, inviting organisations and individuals worldwide to submit their work across artificial intelligence applications.Set for 21 April in London, the event will gather professionals from data science, machine learning, automation, and applied AI sectors. The programme highlights projects, teams, and leaders whose work has delivered real-world impact across industries.They are an unforgettable evening dedicated to honouring exceptional achievements within the field. This prestigious event will not only highlight the remarkable contributions of individuals and organisations but also offer a unique platform for networking with like-minded professionals who are passionate about innovation and personal growth in the dynamic world of artificial intelligence.As this field continues to evolve at a great pace, it becomes increasingly important to acknowledge these advancements and to showcase the brilliant ideas and entries that emerge.Who's JudgingA panel of senior AI leaders from industry and academia will oversee the evaluation process. The 2026 panel includes:- Maria Stefanova (Chair) – Head of PMO – Artificial Intelligence, International Airlines Group (IAG)- Apoorv Kashyap – Head of AI, Santander- Annie Hou – SVP, Global Head of Data & AI, McCann Worldgroup- Luke Tonin – Head of AI & Machine Learning, Funding Circle- Professor Julie Wall – Professor of AI & Advanced Computing, University of West LondonView the full panel: theaiawards.co.uk/judging-panelHow to EnterThe deadline is 19 March 2026. Entries go through a multi-stage review designed for consistency and fairness.Submissions are scored on innovation, impact, leadership, and execution. Judges assess entries within their area of expertise. A minimum score of 15 out of 30 advances projects to the final round. Finalists are announced the day after judging wraps, with winners revealed at the April ceremony.Entry details: theaiawards.co.uk/entry-processTemplate: theaiawards.co.uk/demo-project-templateWhat Makes a Strong EntryAccording to past judges, winning submissions share common traits: they articulate business or societal value clearly, show collaborative leadership, and detail how challenges were tackled.Entries that fall short often miss the mark on judging criteria or fail to explain the problem being solved.Professor Julie Wall discusses AI trends and her judging experience in a recent interview: https://youtu.be/HhI0zBA_SE4 Award categories availableThe AI Awards offer a ranger of categories suitable for businesses in every sector and individuals leading projects that are changing the world. Have a look at the categories below:- Best AI for Sustainable Development: This award honours AI initiatives contributing significantly to sustainable development and environmental conservation, specifically addressing global challenges related to sustainability, climate change, and environmental protection.-Best Ethical Risk Management in AI Output: This award is bestowed on the solution that best identifies, mitigates, and manages ethical risks associated with its output.-Most Impactful GenAI Implementation in Customer Interaction: The award is presented to those that focus on the creativity, quality, impact, and ethical considerations of the generative AI solution-Best AI Bias Mitigation: This award is presented to those AI solutions that identify, mitigate, and manage bias throughout their lifecycle.-Best AI Usage in Telecommunications: Awarded for AI solutions that significantly improve connectivity and customer service in the telco industry.-Best AI Usage in Healthcare: Awarded for solutions that help improve patient care and back-office tasks.-AI Champion of the Year: Awarded to an individual who has made a substantial impact on the AI field through innovation, leadership, or advocacy.-Best AI Usage in Retail: Awarded for AI Solutions that significantly improve retail in the customer service aspect of business and gain insight into market demographics to optimise business.-Best AI Usage in Public Sector/Government: Awarded for AI solutions that significantly improve government services or public sector operations, including policymaking and administration.-Best AI Usage in Finance: Awarded for outstanding AI solutions in the financial sector, such as fraud detection, algorithmic trading, or risk management.-Best Use of Machine Learning in Business Setting: This award recognises the development of an advanced, efficient, and effective AI model or algorithm that demonstrates technical excellence and innovation.-Best AI Product: This award recognises the best AI product or application based on its innovation, impact, user experience, and technical excellence.-Best AI Research Paper: Awarded to the research paper’s contribution to the field, its scientific rigour, practical impact, clarity, and originality.-AI-Powered Quality Assurance: This award evaluates how effectively and innovatively AI has been used to drive quality improvements.Get InvolvedPartnership opportunities are available for organisations looking to support the programme: theaiawards.co.uk/category-sponsonshipAbout the AI AwardsThe AI Awards is an annual programme recognising leadership and innovation in artificial intelligence. It convenes professionals, researchers, and organisations working across AI's many applications.Press ContactTest Associates Ltdhello@testassociates.co.uk

