Green notice 2026/01

Following the publication of Green notice 2025/01 and the associated consultation on the proposal to discontinue the collection and publication of Form BN data, we are issuing this follow‑up notice to summarise feedback received and outline next steps.

Summary of consultation feedback:

As part of the consultation process, we have become aware of the extent to which the Office for National Statistics (ONS) relies on data sourced from Form BN for the production of certain national published statistics. We are therefore considering alternative sources to meet the ONS’ data needs, so would ask firms to continue submitting Form BN.

No respondents objected to the proposal to discontinue Form BN. Respondents largely agreed that withdrawing collection of Form BN would reduce their reporting burden.

However, a few respondents mentioned that discontinuing Form BN would not significantly reduce reporting burden for them, noting that their internal processes are integrated across multiple collections and therefore may not yield meaningful resource savings even if Form BN is discontinued.

Next steps:

At the start of the consultation, we noted that Forms CC and CL provide a large degree of overlapping coverage to Form BN. Therefore, we are currently assessing the feasibility of using these forms as alternative sources to the ONS’ data needs that are currently being met by Form BN.

Our assessment will consider:

The suitability of data derived from Forms CC and CL for ONS’ statistical use;

Any methodological adjustments required, and their impact on the ONS’ outputs; and

Whether the additional cost of meeting the ONS’ data needs through Forms CC and CL, outweighs the savings of decommissioning Form BN.

We will provide further updates once our assessment is complete. Any confirmed changes will be communicated through a subsequent Statistical notice. To avoid doubt, firms that currently report Form BN, or are in future advised they have met our threshold for doing so, should continue reporting Form BN.