CurrentWare Launches Version 12.0.0, Ushering in a New Era of Security, Intelligence, and Multi OS Visibility

With Version 12.0.0, CurrentWare advances its mission: to give organizations complete visibility and control over their digital environments, securely, ethically, and intelligently.

We’ve built this release to answer the most pressing challenges that our customers face: zero trust security, fraud proof productivity data, Apple environments, and the need for auditable insights.” — David Leal, CEO at CurrentWare

TORONTO, TORONTO, CANADA, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CurrentWare has announced the release of Version 12.0.0, its most significant platform update to date. Designed for the realities of hybrid work, rising insider risk, and increasingly complex endpoint environments, v12.0.0 marks a decisive step forward in how organizations secure, monitor, and optimize their digital workplaces.

The release introduces major innovations that strengthen security posture, protect the integrity of productivity data, simplify identity governance, and expand visibility across Windows and macOS environments. Together, these capabilities position CurrentWare as a unified intelligence platform for IT, security, and operations leaders navigating 2025 and beyond.

“Version 12.0.0 represents a fundamental shift, from basic monitoring to intelligence driven oversight, we’ve built this release to answer the most pressing challenges our customers face today: zero trust security, fraud proof productivity data, Apple first environments, and the need for real time, auditable insight across every endpoint.” said David Leal, CEO at CurrentWare.

What’s New in CurrentWare Version 12.0.0

macOS Compatibility: Built for Apple First Organizations

Version 12.0.0 introduces macOS support to help organizations manage modern, mixed OS environments with confidence.

macOS capabilities include:

-Website activity tracking

-Login sessions and activity logging

-Dashboard and widget support

-Simplified installation workflows

Full compliance with macOS privacy and OS level requirements. These capabilities deliver consistent visibility across Windows and macOS endpoints, closing a critical operational gap for IT and customer success teams.

Application Allowlisting: Zero Trust Endpoint Control

Traditional application blocking can no longer keep pace with modern ransomware, shadow IT, and unauthorized tools. Application Allowlisting, new in v12.0.0, enforces a zero trust model, allowing only approved applications to execute.

Key benefits include:

-Prevention of unknown, malicious, or high risk applications

-Reduced attack surface across endpoints

-Stronger compliance for regulated industries

-Improved focus and productivity by limiting non work applications

Full monitoring, reporting, and audit visibility. This feature establishes a stronger foundation for secure, compliant digital work environments.

Advanced Mouse Jiggler Detection: Fraud-Proof Productivity Intelligence

With artificial activity tools increasingly used to simulate work, productivity data integrity has become a serious concern. Version 12.0.0 introduces the industry’s most advanced mouse jiggler detection engine, capable of identifying both hardware based and software based manipulation.

The system detects:

-Unnaturally consistent activity patterns

-Repetitive cursor movement timing

-Human inconsistent continuous activity

-Hardware jiggler signatures

-Software automation tools

-Keyboard to mouse activity anomalies

Managers gain access to real time alerts, trend analysis, and optional user verification prompts, ensuring fair evaluation, stronger insider threat protection, and defensible productivity metrics. With global monthly search interest for “mouse jiggler” exceeding 63,000 searches, the risk is growing, and CurrentWare now offers a decisive solution.

Microsoft Entra ID User Import & Sync: Identity Driven Governance

Identity has become the backbone of modern IT management. Version 12.0.0 introduces seamless integration with Microsoft Entra ID, enabling automatic user and group synchronization.

Key capabilities:

-Automatic user and group imports

-Pre assigned policies before first login

-Reduced administrative overhead and onboarding errors

-Consistent policy enforcement from day one

This enhancement extends CurrentWare’s directory integrations to the cloud, supporting distributed and hybrid workforces with greater efficiency and control.

Schedule Adherence Monitoring: Real Time Workforce Accountability

Version 12.0.0 adds Schedule Adherence Monitoring, giving organizations clear visibility into expected versus actual working hours across remote and hybrid teams.

Key features include:

-Instant detection of late starts and early finishes

-Configurable schedules by user or group

-Automated variance charts for rapid analysis

-Daily, weekly, and monthly trend reporting

-Direct integration with utilization dashboards

These insights enable proactive coaching, capacity planning, and performance optimization without micromanagement.

Onboarding & Installation UI Improvements: Faster Time to Value

Version 12.0.0 also delivers a fully modernized installation and onboarding experience, addressing friction identified through direct customer feedback.

What’s improved:

-Clean, modern UI aligned with CurrentWare’s design system

-Clear, step by step progress indicators

-Smarter configuration guidance for SQL and client setup

-Built in safeguards to prevent premature actions and security warnings

The result: faster deployments, fewer support tickets, higher trial to paid conversions, and greater administrator confidence.

A Unified Platform for the Secure, Data Driven Enterprise

With Version 12.0.0, CurrentWare strengthens every strategic pillar of its platform:

-Security: Zero trust application control, identity governance

-Productivity Intelligence: Fraud-proof activity data, macOS visibility, schedule adherence

-Compliance: Audit logs, identity driven enforcement, verifiable metrics. Meet the compliance requirement for SOC2, HIPAA, CMMC, ISO27001, GDPR, PCI DSS

-Operational Efficiency: Automated user sync, reduced manual oversight, cross OS monitoring

Experience CurrentWare Version 12.0.0

About CurrentWare

CurrentWare is a leading provider of employee productivity, employee monitoring, insider threat detection and data loss prevention solutions. Founded in 2003, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products designed to enhance productivity and protect digital assets. For more information, visit https://www.currentware.com/.

Legal Disclaimer:

