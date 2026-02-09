Strings of Light: Candlelight Benefit Concert

Oksana Kolesnikova Borghino Guitars Oksana Foundation

Strings of Light candlelight gala: Oksana, Ardeshir Farah, Mirko Borghino unveil world's first archtop marble guitar.

Strings of Light is more than a concert—it's a call to illuminate young lives through music. Join us April 11 as virtuosity meets purpose for the Oksana Foundation.” — Oksana Kolesnikova, Founder

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- An evening of glowing candlelight, red carpet elegance, and world-class music comes to Santa Clarita, California, with “Strings of Light: A Candlelight Benefit Concert – Where Candlelight Meets Virtuosity,” an exclusive benefit event supporting the life-changing work of the Oksana Foundation . Presented by On the Level Productions, this refined experience will take place on Saturday, April 11, 2026, from 7:00 to 9:00 PM at the Bella Vida Ballroom, 27180 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita, CA.Guests will step into a luxurious ambiance where artistry and philanthropy are seamlessly intertwined. Surrounded by candlelight, attendees will enjoy an intimate concert featuring internationally acclaimed pianist and composer Oksana Kolesnikova, legendary world guitarist Ardeshir Farah (of the renowned duo Strunz & Farah ), and guitar virtuoso Luis Villegas. Together, these celebrated artists will deliver a rare evening of soulful, genre-spanning performances designed to inspire, uplift, and captivate.Adding to the night’s exclusivity, the event will host a world premiere moment. Italy’s celebrated luthier and event title sponsor Mirko Borghino will unveil his extraordinary creation: the world’s first archtop marble guitar. This singular instrument, a fusion of sculptural design, innovation, and uncompromising craftsmanship, is poised to become a coveted masterpiece for the most discerning collectors and connoisseurs of fine instruments.Guests seeking an elevated experience may indulge in the VIP Experience, arriving in style to enjoy elegant hors d’oeuvres, signature cocktails, and an exclusive cigar bar, all curated to complement the evening’s refined atmosphere. The red carpet setting, paired with candlelit décor and exceptional music, promises a night that feels as cinematic as it is meaningful.All proceeds from Strings of Light will directly benefit the Oksana Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing music and arts education to underserved children and seniors, opening doors to creativity, confidence, and cultural enrichment. By attending or sponsoring the event, supporters help illuminate new opportunities for those who might not otherwise have access to high-quality arts programs.“Strings of Light is more than a concert; it is an invitation to be part of something beautiful and transformative,” said organizers. “In one unforgettable evening, guests will experience virtuosity at the highest level while helping to bring the gift of music and art to those who need it most.”Tickets:• General Admission: $125• VIP Admission: $200Event Details:• Event: Strings of Light: A Candlelight Benefit Concert – Where Candlelight Meets Virtuosity• Date & Time: Saturday, April 11, 2026 | 6:00–9:00 PM• Venue: Bella Vida Ballroom, 27180 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita, CA• Presented by: On the Level Productions• Benefiting: Oksana FoundationSponsorship OpportunitiesSponsorship packages are available for businesses and individuals wishing to align their brand with this high-profile cultural event. Sponsors will receive prominent recognition in pre-event marketing, on-site signage, and the official event program, as well as the opportunity to be associated with a cause that champions arts, education, and community impact.For tickets or sponsorship details, please visit www.OksanaFoundation.org Join us for Strings of Light—a night of virtuosic artistry and generous hearts coming together to brighten the future of arts education.

