Celebrated Pianist and Entrepreneur Oksana Kolesnikova Launches “The Oksana Show”

logo Oksana Kolesnikova - Photo Credits: Mindy Sahagun Young Oksana

A New TV Series Spotlighting Music, Entertainment, Education, Parenting, and Entrepreneurship

The Oksana Show has truly been over 20 years in the making. It has now become a reality.” — Oksana Kolesnikova, Founder

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After more than two decades of dreams, dedication, and creative vision, internationally acclaimed pianist, composer, and entrepreneur Oksana Kolesnikova is thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of her own television program, The Oksana Show , a vibrant new platform that celebrates inspiration across the worlds of music, entertainment, education, parenting, relationships, and entrepreneurship.Each episode will feature a compelling guest: artists, educators, innovators, and community leaders - engaging in fresh, thought-provoking conversations designed to uplift, inform, and entertain audiences of all backgrounds. The show blends intimate storytelling with practical insights, creating a space where creativity, family life, and business come together in one authentic conversation.“The Oksana Show has truly been 20 years in the making,” says Kolesnikova. “It all began back in Florida when my very first sponsor, Mr. Thomas Ferguson, an FSU alumnus like me, suggested the idea of an ‘Oksana Show.’ At the time, I was just starting to make waves with music, but that seed of an idea never left me. Now, it’s finally becoming a reality.”One of the most fascinating aspects of Kolesnikova’s journey is that she began composing original piano pieces as a teenager while simultaneously studying business and entrepreneurship — a rare combination that would later shape her as a boundary-crossing artist and founder. Her early works were performed at university and community events, and many of her compositions have since been used in live concerts, youth programs, and educational initiatives that fuse music with personal growth and leadership.The show’s premiere will air on Monday, April 6, 2026 at 8:00 am PST on The Buzz SCV in Santa Clarita, California, with plans to expand its reach nationwide in the near future. The Oksana Show will be viewable both as a live broadcast and in archived format at www. buzzscv .com, where viewers can rewatch episodes and share them with friends and family. Fans and viewers can also follow updates, behind-the-scenes moments, and guest announcements at www.OksanaShow.com With her unique blend of artistic brilliance, entrepreneurial energy, and heartfelt humanity, Oksana Kolesnikova is poised to bring audiences a talk show unlike any other -- one that entertains, enlightens, and empowers.

The Oksana Show intro video

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