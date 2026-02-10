Industrial Gases Market 2026-2030: Exploring Growth Trends and Recent Developments

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The industrial gases sector has demonstrated significant growth in recent years, driven by expanding industrial applications and technological advancements. As demand continues to surge across various industries, this market is set for robust development in the near future. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional dynamics, and key factors shaping the industrial gases industry.

Steady Growth Forecast for the Industrial Gases Market Size

The industrial gases market has experienced notable expansion, with its size projected to increase from $110.87 billion in 2025 to $118.6 billion in 2026. This translates to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. Historically, this growth has been propelled by the rising scale of metal fabrication, healthcare infrastructure developments, growing demand within food and beverage processing, wider usage in chemical manufacturing, and advances in air separation technologies.

Long-Term Market Outlook and Future Projections for Industrial Gases

Looking ahead, the industrial gases market is expected to maintain strong momentum, reaching $155.96 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.1%. The forecast period’s growth is supported by increasing investments in the hydrogen economy, expansion in semiconductor manufacturing capacity, integration of renewable energy sources, amplified demand for medical gases, and a growing emphasis on industrial processes that produce lower emissions. Key trends shaping the market include a surge in demand for high-purity gases, broader applications in semiconductor fabrication, the expanding hydrogen sector, greater adoption in healthcare services, and a focus on more energy-efficient gas production methods.

Understanding Industrial Gases and Their Applications

Industrial gases are gaseous substances manufactured for diverse industrial uses such as manufacturing, healthcare, and energy sectors. They play essential roles in processes like welding, food processing, and pharmaceutical production. These gases help improve operational efficiency, enhance product quality, and promote safety while also contributing to reduced environmental impact.

Oil and Gas Industry as a Major Driver in the Industrial Gases Market

One of the main factors accelerating industrial gases market growth is their increasing utilization within the oil and gas sector. This global industry covers exploration, extraction, refining, transportation, and distribution of petroleum products, including crude oil and natural gas. Industrial gases are vital for various applications in this field, such as enhancing oil production with gas lift techniques, gas purging and blanketing for refining safety, inerting to prevent explosions, gas detection systems, cryogenic storage and transportation of natural gas, as well as welding and cutting operations.

Rising Oil Demand and Upstream Investments Boosting Industrial Gases Use

For instance, in June 2023, the Energy Information Administration reported that global oil demand is projected to grow by 6% from 2022 to 2028, reaching 105.7 million barrels per day. Additionally, upstream investments in oil and gas exploration and production are expected to increase by 11% year-on-year, reaching a record USD 528 billion in 2023. These trends indicate a growing need for industrial gases within the oil and gas sector, which in turn supports the broader market expansion.

Asia-Pacific Region’s Dominance in the Industrial Gases Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the industrial gases market and is also anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market report covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of global market trends and opportunities.

