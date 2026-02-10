Penta Security Obtains PCI DSS v4.0.1

Penta Security has obtained PCI DSS v4.0.1 certification as a web application security Service Provider

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Penta Security, a global cybersecurity company, has obtained PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard) v4.0.1 certification as a web application security Service Provider, reinforcing its leadership in cybersecurity and payment data protection.

PCI DSS certification is a critical requirement for securing cardholder data environments in global payment services, and this achievement demonstrates Penta Security’s strong compliance capabilities from the first paragraph onward.

It is an international security standard managed by the PCI SSC (Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council), which was founded by five major global card brands including Visa, Mastercard, and JCB. Although PCI DSS is not a legal regulation, it is widely recognized as a de facto mandatory security requirement across banks, card companies, and services connected to international card networks.

Penta Security acquired the latest PCI DSS v4.0.1 certification, which applies significantly strengthened security control requirements. This verifies that Penta Security’s web security services (WAPPLES, Cloudbric) fully protect cardholder data environments (CDE) based on network segmentation technology and strict access control policies. As a result, Penta Security continues to strengthen its position as a trusted cybersecurity provider.

Penta Security’s web application security services isolate payment data environments from external threats through a cloud-based virtual network segmentation system. In addition, real-time traffic monitoring and least-privilege access policies prevent internal security incidents.

With this achievement, Penta Security customers can expect not only enhanced information protection but also greater convenience when preparing for their own PCI DSS certification. In particular, Gartner recently identified PCI DSS v4.0.1 compliance capabilities as a key requirement for WAAP solutions. Penta Security obtained certification as a Service Provider, clearly validating its security reliability. Customers using certified services can have the relevant security control areas recognized. Customers can reduce audit scope, lower compliance preparation costs, and enable more efficient responses to regulatory requirements.

Taejoon Jung, Director of the Planning Division at Penta Security, stated, "By achieving PCI DSS certification, which is an essential gateway for payment services, we can now provide our solutions across global payment networks. We will continue to deliver the highest level of security so our customers can focus entirely on their business without concerns about security incidents.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.