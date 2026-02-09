MEC Zolile Williams warns Eastern Cape communities about severe thunderstorms

COGTA MEC Zolile Williams has warned Eastern Cape communities to take head of the anticipated thunderstorms,

which could lead to flooding and disruptions to power lines, danger to people's lives, damage to property including motor vehicles.

"We ask our communities to take these weather warnings seriously by taking refuge in safe places. They should also consider rescheduling their trips and taking children to school for safety reasons," said MEC Williams.

He added that all emergency services are on standby to respond to any eventuality. Level 6 ralates to the severity of the warning.

"Safety is everyone's responsibility, let us stay alert and stay alive," he said.

MEC Williams encouraged communities to approach their disaster management services closer for any emergency situations.

For more information, please contact

Mamnkeli Ngam

Cell: 071 6957981

Pheelo Oliphant

Cell: 082 432 6433

