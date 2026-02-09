Sundae Labs PBC Unveils AGNi: A Non-invasive Technology to Augment General Natural Intelligence, Using Personal Data

AGNi is an Autonomous, Consent Driven & Generative Tech That Promotes User Privacy, Self-knowledge & Well-being AGNi's patent pending architecture support your decision making, enhances your performance and expands your self-awareness Sundae Labs team is deeply experienced in cog-sci, philosophy, impact innovation, entrepreneurship and law

AGNi is different from today’s AI and AGI approaches, geared to maximize the user’s benefit to advance health and well-being at a lower cost of compute

Like carbon capture, AGNi enables context capture direct from the device sensors where feature extraction is the cheapest, fastest and easiest. This means a massive reduction in downstream compute.” — Mihir Shah, Founder, Sundae Labs

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sundae Labs PBC is proud to announce its official launch as a public benefit corporation founded to “develop technology that harnesses your data, unlocks its potential, and puts it back in your service.” To build a new category of virtuous digital tools designed not to replace human cognition, but to enhance and refine it through a groundbreaking invention.Autonomously Generative Non-invasive Interface or AGNi is built with a patent-pending Master-Emissary System , a two-hemisphere bio-design. The Master system, which is purposefully isolated from the outside world, privately interacts with the user and learns their actions and patterns via data garnered from mobile apps, devices, and wearables. The Emissary system then works at the behest of the Master, and subject to the control of the user, to interact with the outside world, by delivering, gathering and negotiating information for the benefit of the user. This nature-inspired novel design for computing aligns technology with the objective of human flourishing.As an App or Operating System, AGNi can be installed by the user on their personal devices to purposefully learn their own patterns of behavior, through the collection and use of data generated by the user – to advance their performance and self-awareness while protecting their privacy. AGNi acts like an "external cerebellum", helping the user recognize certain tendencies and improve decision-making through non-obtrusive, data-driven insights. AGNi proposes to maximize the way users benefit from their own data, minimize risks and harms in their use of tech, and advance health and well-being at a significantly lower cost of compute.Leading cognitive scientist and co-founder, Professor John Vervaeke said, "It took me a long time before agreeing to assist this project. I’ve spent my career as a scientist studying attention, intelligence and rationality, trying to equip the philosophical pursuit of wisdom. The field of AI is increasingly directionless, and preys on our lowest human impulses. LLMs are like parasitic zombies for our cognition. For this kind of tech project to be safe and viable even for a moment, it cannot be a crutch. It cannot create dependency. It cannot be its own goal. It must assist a human being in building her own capacity, and make itself obsolescent in the long run."AGNi Domesticates Tech“Like carbon capture, AGNi enables context capture direct from the device sensors (camera, mic, keyboard, IMU, etc.) that gather rich signals of information, and where feature extraction is the cheapest, fastest and easiest. This means a massive reduction in downstream compute needs and greatly enhances user privacy. For the first time, instead of being wasted, stolen, sold, or used to manipulate the very individuals who provide the data, a user’s data becomes a renewable source of private observation and insight for the user, by the user”, said Mihir Shah the Founder of Sundae Labs PBC.Take voice for example: a data rich bio-signal that can be filtered for pitch, tempo, cadence, and semantics. Each of these signatures is unique to you and says something about your state of mind – your context. AGNi can’t know you the way another person can, but it can help you know yourself. It can help you pay attention to your own behavior. As it gathers, learns and models this information in an isolated system, it opens up a whole new pathway for generating stronger biometrics, ongoing accurate and cost-effective health and well-being monitoring, and even a toolkit for emotional attunement and wisdom cultivation.When we add motion, vision, touch and many other data sets to AGNi’s repertoire, the context it gathers becomes more nuanced. With this abundance of data, it becomes easier to normalize and model various aspects of your bio-psycho-sociometric life. Records, ambient information from your surroundings, metadata, your thoughts, emotions and surveys – this can all be safely collated, cross-linked and analyzed for your eyes only, all with your informed consent and proactive participation.“AGNi is not conscious and never will be, and that’s a good thing. Its goals, objectives, design, architecture and wiring, are all aligned with human values and goals. Unlike AGI, AGNi is intended to advance natural human intelligence, privacy, performance and self-awareness. AGNi makes endeavor highly scalable. We are proposing breakthrough applications in the areas of emotional attunement and well-being monitoring that were otherwise impossible to attempt based on today’s centralized data management approach”, said Tom McNamara, a co-founder and attorney based in Philadelphia. He added, "We are at a crossroads in the digital age. Our goal at Sundae Labs PBC is to move beyond the current landscape of addictive and manipulative algorithms and toward tools that prioritize privacy and actually help us realize our human potential."More philosophically responsible than the AI and AGI efforts of todayWhile the global tech race is focused on LLM-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) for task automation and the pursuit of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) as a tool smarter than all of humanity, Sundae Labs PBC takes a fundamentally different path with AGNi.• Need for Personal Context: For AI to serve a user meaningfully, the human must volunteer personal data for tracking or analysis. Tech must be highly trustworthy for this, but the current direction of tech takes a depleting, distracting and dehumanizing approach that is unsafe and unsustainable.• Human-Centric vs. Machine-Centric: Current AI/AGI strategies often seek to simulate or automate human intelligence, effectively removing the human from the loop. In contrast, AGNi is designed to augment natural human intelligence.• Data Sovereignty: Modern AI platforms thrive on centralized data harvesting. Conversely, Sundae Labs PBC prioritizes data sovereignty, giving users total control over their bio-psycho-sociometric data, right from inception.• Virtuous Design: Most AI is built for optimization of specific metrics (like engagement), but AGNi is built for virtuous utility. It integrates the work of co-founder and renowned cognitive scientist John Vervaeke; AGNi is designed to prevent psychological dependency and encourage the cultivation of wisdom.

