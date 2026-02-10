GigaSpaces Integrates with Microsoft 365 Copilot, creating a path to GenAI value in the enterprise with operational data

New integration extends eRAG’s integration with ChatGPT, bringing the operational heart of the business now to Microsoft 365 Copilot and MS Teams

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GigaSpaces today announced an integration between its eRAG platform and Microsoft 365 Copilot, creating a clear path to achieving tangible GenAI value in the enterprise by bringing semantic understanding of live operational data to Copilot and Microsoft Teams.As enterprises look to move beyond GenAI experimentation, the key to achieving enterprise value lies depends on AI’s ability to understand the data that runs the business. This integration allows AI leaders to go beyond POCs and achieve real business impact.While large language models are powerful, they were not designed to understand the structure, meaning, and business context of enterprise operational systems. eRAG addresses this challenge by adding semantic business knowledge, allowing organizations to unlock concrete GenAI value from their existing systems of record.“Many organizations are struggling to go beyond the ‘personal productivity’ phase with GenAI,” said Ira Palti, GigaSpaces Executive Chairman, “By bringing the operational heart of the business into GenAI tools – including ChatGPT, Copilot and Teams - AI and business leaders can now apply AI to concrete business needs such as cost analysis and ‘what if’ planning scenarios.”Adding semantic understanding to CopiloteRAG is a GenAI solution purpose-built for real-time operational data environments. It allows users to converse and brainstorm with live, structured operational data, such as ERP, CRM and supply chain systems, using natural language. eRAG connects directly to backend systems, delivering context and business understanding through its semantic reasoning layer. The eRAG-Copilot integration embeds this semantic understanding directly into the Copilot experience.Engage with live enterprise data from Copilot or Microsoft Teams.With the integration in place, users can interact with live enterprise data directly inside Copilot or Microsoft Teams. They can spontaneously ask questions, explore data conversationally, and follow up naturally using the same AI interface they already rely on for daily work.See a live demo of eRAG with Copilot at booth 1170, Generative AI Expo, Fort Lauderdale, February 10th-12th.About GigaSpacesFor over two decades, GigaSpaces has been a pioneer in real-time data platforms, powering some of the world’s most demanding systems. Building on this foundation, the company delivers advanced GenAI solutions that enable organizations to unlock the full value of their structured operational data and transform how they interact with information.

