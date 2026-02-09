CD Bioparticles Launches Advanced Magnetic Solid-Phase Extraction Particles for High-Throughput Sample Preparation

CD Bioparticles launches Magnetic Solid-Phase Extraction Particles to simplify complex sample preparation workflows

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With years of experience in the pharmaceutical and life science sectors, CD Bioparticles has announced the launch of its new line of Magnetic Solid-Phase Extraction Particles . These polymer-based magnetic beads are specifically developed to simplify complex sample preparation workflows, which can offer unparalleled efficiency and reproducibility for scientists in biotech, pharmaceutical, clinical, and environmental laboratories.Magnetic Solid-Phase Extraction (MSPE) is a decentralized sample preparation technique that uses magnetic particles as adsorbents to directly interact with analytes in solution. CD Bioparticles now offers various MSPE polymer magnetic particles to support high-throughput analytical workflows. They are used extensively in sample preparation processes that require high recovery rates, minimal matrix interference, and automation compatibility. Thus they can be widely applied in pharmaceutical and toxicological analysis, bioanalytical testing, food safety and environmental monitoring, liquid chromatography/liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC/LC-MS) sample preparation, and forensic testing.CD Bioparticles' MSPE particles are specifically engineered for integrated automated liquid handling systems, enabling the large-scale, parallel processing of samples with minimal manual intervention. They also feature optimized polymer chemistry, delivering stable, high recovery rates (typically 75-90%) in downstream LC and LC-MS analysis, while significantly reducing matrix interference. Laboratories can achieve rapid and efficient sample preparation by directly processing crude samples and completing the entire magnetic solid-phase extraction workflow in just 15 minutes. Furthermore, reverse-phase and mixed-mode ion exchange configurations are available at CD Bioparticles, covering a broad spectrum of analyte categories.CD Bioparticles offers a comprehensive portfolio of polymer-based MSPE magnetic particles, including hydrophilic-lipophilic balance (HLB) and mixed-mode ion-exchange (WAX, WCX, MAX, and MAX) adsorbents. For example, Absolute Mag™ HLB Magnetic Particles (15-50 μm, Product No.: WHM-24BB01-H) are functionalized with HLB adsorbent. HLB adsorbent is a versatile, hydrophilic-lipophilic balance, reverse-phase sorbent that was specifically developed for MSPE of a broad range of acidic, basic, and neutral compounds from diverse matrices. These particles overcome the clogging and operational complexity associated with traditional solid-phase extraction columns, making the separation and concentration process straightforward, rapid, and highly efficient.Additionally, Absolute Mag™ MCX Polymer Magnetic Particles (15-50 μm, Product No.: WHM-25BB01-H) use hybrid-mode strong cation exchange technology specifically designed for MSPE. These particles offer advantages including simple operation, short extraction time, low organic solvent consumption, and rapid solid-liquid separation. They can efficiently capture trace-level target analytes within complex sample matrices, overcoming common issues associated with traditional solid-phase extraction columns. Consequently, the separation and enrichment process becomes simpler, faster, and more efficient.CD Bioparticles offers a variety of Magnetic Solid-Phase Extraction Particles to support biotech/pharmaceutical companies, and academic institutions in streamlining their research. For more information, please visit https://www.cd-bioparticles.com/products/magnetic-solid-phase-extraction-particles-for-efficient-sample-preparation.html About CD BioparticlesCD Bioparticles is a leading manufacturer and supplier of various nanoparticles, microparticles, and coatings for R&D as well as commercialization across different application areas, including in vitro diagnostics, biochemistry, cellular analysis, cell separation, and immunoassay. The company also offers various custom services, including chemical surface-functionalization, fluorescent modification, antibody immobilization, as well as nucleic acid and oligo conjugation to meet client specifications.

