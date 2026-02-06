Council Calls for Restoration of Temporary Protected Status

The Council strongly condemned the federal decision to terminate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haiti, citing the serious risks this action poses to Haitian residents who have lived, worked, and built families in Boston. Offered by Councilor Louijeune, the resolution calls on federal officials to reverse the decision and restore TPS protections, while emphasizing the City’s ongoing commitment to immigrant communities and human rights.

TPS is a humanitarian program designed to protect individuals who cannot safely return to their home countries due to natural disasters, armed conflict, or other extraordinary conditions. Haiti was first designated for TPS following the catastrophic 2010 earthquake, and subsequent redesignations reflected continuing instability, recurring disasters, political turmoil, and escalating violence. The termination of Haiti’s TPS designation threatens the safety, employment, and legal status of hundreds of thousands of Haitian nationals nationwide, including thousands in Boston.

The resolution highlights Boston’s vibrant Haitian community, which contributes significantly to the city’s cultural, civic, and economic life. Many TPS holders have built deep roots in the city, and the termination of their protections threatens families, employers, schools, and community institutions. Councilor Louijeune and the Council emphasized that the federal decision does not reflect the realities on the ground in Haiti, where widespread violence, displacement, and institutional instability continue to endanger residents’ lives.

The Council urges the Administration and Congress to reverse the termination, restore TPS for Haiti, and work with local, state, and federal partners to ensure safety, stability, and dignity for all affected families. The Council affirmed its solidarity with Boston’s Haitian community and its commitment to protecting immigrant communities and upholding human rights.