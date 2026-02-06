Palestine coalition welcomes Filton case outcome

The Palestine coalition welcomes the news that a jury has acquitted or failed to reach verdicts on charges faced by campaigners who took action against Israeli arms manufacturer Elbit Systems. This is a significant defeat for the government which had used this case to try to justify its disgraceful decision to proscribe non-violent direct action group Palestine Action as terrorists and the subsequent arrest of nearly 3000 people for holding signs.

We call for the immediate release of all of the defendants who have been remanded in custody far beyond the legally permitted maximums on charges that are now proven to be unwinnable in court.

This case is part of a wider crackdown on all those speaking out or protesting for Palestinian rights and against Israel’s genocide in Gaza. This includes the targeting of artists and musicians, health workers and academics, attempts to criminalise chants and slogans, and the unprecedented use of police powers since 2023 to restrict marches and other protests including the prosecution of protest organisers and participants. Through anti-protest measures in the Crime and Policing bill, the government now wants to further chip away at our democratic rights. We will not allow that to happen.

Each of these attacks must be understood as an attack on the movement as a whole. Later this month, some of the leaders of the Palestine coalition, Ben Jamal and Chris Nineham, will go on trial for peacefully protesting against genocide on 18 January last year. Alex Kenny and Sophie Bolt go on trial soon after. These cases will have significant reverberations for the right to protest, and we urge everyone to join us at 9am on 23 February outside Westminster Magistrates Court.

The real criminals are not those protesting against Israel’s genocide. It is those who are arming and supporting it who should be facing trial.

Drop the charges – Defend the right to protest – Free Palestine

Palestine Solidarity Campaign

Palestinian Forum in Britain

Friends of Al-Aqsa

Stop the War Coalition

Muslim Association of Britain

Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament