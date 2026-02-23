BrewLedger Launches Cloud-Based Management Platform to Address Rising Operational Costs in Craft Brewing

The banner display for BrewLedger The Brewledger Logo

BrewLedger launches a mobile-first brewery management platform, offering offline sync and affordable tools to streamline production, inventory, and compliance.

We want to make managing brewery operations easy and affordable, without sacrificing quality.” — Jack Jusko, BrewLedger Founder

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BrewLedger, a specialized brewery operations platform, announced today the official launch of its comprehensive management suite. Designed to provide a "single source of truth" for production, inventory, and compliance, the platform enters the market as a high-utility alternative for small-to-midsized breweries and taprooms currently underserved by expensive legacy software.As the craft beverage industry faces tightening margins, BrewLedger aims to bridge the gap between manual record-keeping and high-cost enterprise systems. The platform integrates core brewery functions—including cellar management and inventory tracking—into a unified interface designed for high-stress production environments."The industry currently presents owners with a difficult choice: manual tracking or cost-prohibitive software," said Jack Jusko, of BrewLedger. "BrewLedger was engineered to remove that friction, providing professional-grade tools that remain accessible to nano-breweries and established brewpubs alike."A primary feature of the launch is the platform’s dedicated mobile application, which includes offline synchronization capabilities. This allows cellar staff to update inventory counts and production logs in environments with limited connectivity, such as cold storage or basement facilities. Data automatically syncs across the organization once a connection is re-established, ensuring data integrity without interrupting the workflow.Founded in 2025, BrewLedger focuses on lean operations and user-centric design. By prioritizing ease of use over complex overhead, the platform reduces the training time typically required for brewery management software.Additional information regarding the platform’s features and the company’s industry newsletter, The Ledger , can be found at getbrewledger.com

