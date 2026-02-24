EZ Trading Computers Logo

EZ Trading Computers Expands Product Line to Meet Growing Demand Among Active Traders

DAVIE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EZ Trading Computers , a provider of custom-built computing systems for active traders, has announced an expanded lineup of desktop and laptop configurations aimed at day traders, futures traders, and forex participants who rely on specialized software platforms to operate in today's fast-moving financial markets.The company was founded by Eddie Z, a former Wall Street trader who identified a gap between consumer-grade computing hardware and the performance requirements of professional trading environments. Drawing on his experience navigating the technological demands of active trading, Eddie Z established EZ Trading Computers to develop systems built around the specific needs of market participants rather than general computing or gaming use cases.Purpose-Built Hardware for Trading EnvironmentsThe expanded product line includes desktop systems ranging from entry-level to high-performance configurations, as well as a portable trading laptop option for traders who operate across multiple locations. Desktop models are benchmarked across a range of performance scores, with configurations available to accommodate varying levels of processing demand — from traders monitoring a focused set of instruments to those running multiple data-intensive platforms simultaneously.The company's desktop lineup currently spans from the entry-level Bulletproof model to the high-end Gladiator X3D, with benchmark scores ranging from approximately 25,500 on base configurations to over 70,000 on premium builds. For traders who require mobility, the Odyssey 18-inch laptop offers a benchmark score of 58,444, providing a portable option without a significant reduction in processing capacity.All systems are configured with processors, RAM, and discrete graphics cards selected to handle the rendering and data-processing requirements of trading platforms, including real-time charting, custom indicators, and automated strategy execution.Multi-Monitor Support and Workstation ConfigurationsRecognizing that traders commonly work across several screens at once, EZ Trading Computers also offers monitor packages and professional-grade display stands. Available configurations support between four and six monitors simultaneously, allowing traders to view multiple charts, order entry interfaces, market scanners, and news feeds from a single workstation.Quad-monitor packages start at $939, while six-monitor configurations are available at $1,399. The company states that all display packages are designed to integrate with its desktop systems without requiring additional hardware modifications.Platform CompatibilityEZ Trading Computers states compatibility with a range of widely used trading platforms, including TradeStation, NinjaTrader, Interactive Brokers, Think or Swim, and MetaTrader. The company notes that its systems are configured and tested with these platforms in mind, with the goal of reducing setup time and minimizing compatibility issues for traders transitioning to new hardware.This focus on platform-specific optimization reflects a broader positioning strategy: rather than competing in the general consumer or business computing markets, EZ Trading Computers concentrates exclusively on the active trading segment, where software requirements and uptime expectations differ from typical office or home computing environments.Warranty, Support, and Purchase OptionsEZ Trading Computers provides a five-year warranty on all systems alongside US-based technical support available to customers throughout the life of their purchase. The company also offers a 30-day return policy, free shipping, and no sales tax in most states.Financing options with 0% APR are available for qualified buyers, with monthly payment plans intended to provide flexibility for traders managing capital across both their technology infrastructure and trading accounts.The company serves traders across equities, options, futures, and forex markets, and states that its customer base has grown to include thousands of active participants nationwide.About EZ Trading ComputersEZ Trading Computers designs and builds computing systems exclusively for active traders. Founded by Wall Street veteran Eddie Z, the company focuses on hardware configurations optimized for financial trading software and multi-monitor workstation environments. All systems are assembled and tested in the United States, with customer support handled domestically. More information is available at eztradingcomputers.net or by calling 800-387-5250.

