Provoke Solutions Appoints Ankit Gupta as APAC CEO to Drive Growth

Ankit Gupta will lead APAC expansion, focusing on enterprise growth and AI-native delivery across the region.

Ankit brings deep regional insight, strong operational leadership, and a clear vision for scaling AI-led delivery across APAC.” — Ivan Mijatovic, Chairman, Ponteva

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Provoke Solutions, part of global technology leader Ponteva and backed by Bridgewest Group, today announced the appointment of Ankit Gupta as Chief Executive Officer, Asia Pacific (APAC). Based in New Zealand, Gupta will lead Provoke’s growth across the APAC region, with a focus on helping enterprise clients harness AI, digital transformation, and intelligent solutions.This appointment reflects Provoke’s continued commitment to delivering innovation grounded in agentic AI and human-centric technology services, aligned with its mission to build intelligent solutions, intelligently.“Ankit brings a rare combination of market insight, operational discipline, and people-first leadership that strongly aligns with our global strategy,” said Ivan Mijatovic, Chairman of Ponteva. “Since joining Provoke APAC in July 2025, he has accelerated regional momentum, strengthened our sales and delivery capabilities, and delivered meaningful results for clients and partners. He is well positioned to lead the region through its next phase of growth.”In his expanded role, Gupta will focus on scaling Provoke’s APAC presence, strengthening strategic partnerships, and accelerating adoption of the company’s proprietary agentic platform, enabling enterprises to build, deploy, and manage bespoke AI agents integrated with human teams.“I’m excited and grateful for the opportunity to lead Provoke across APAC,” said Gupta. “Organizations are moving beyond digital transformation toward truly intelligent transformation. Our focus is on delivering tangible outcomes with AI, leveraging our global capabilities, and building long-term value for our clients. I’m proud of what our teams have already achieved and excited about what’s next.”Provoke’s APAC growth is built on a foundation of client-centric delivery, deep technical expertise, and a collaborative culture that brings together human ingenuity and advanced AI capabilities. The company remains aligned with Bridgewest Group’s investment philosophy of backing visionary leadership and building companies that shape the future of enterprise technology.

