Earthcore Advances Outdoor Living Strategy with Firegear

Strategic Expansion Advances Earthcore’s Outdoor Fire Leadership

These top quality brands enhance our ability to deliver design-driven solutions to our customers” — Carl Spadaro

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Earthcore Industries proudly announces the acquisition of Firegear and its designation as the sole North American distributor of Heatstrip , marking an important step forward in the company’s continued growth and innovation.The acquisition includes expanded product offerings and a 57,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution facility in Indiana. These developments strengthen Earthcore’s position in the outdoor living market as a trusted manufacturer and provider of high-performance fire features. Each new product offering brings complementary expertise and innovative features that enhance and extend Earthcore’s Isokern line:Firegear: Specializing in outdoor fireplaces and fire pit burner systems, fire bowls, tables, and complementary accessoriesHeatstrip: Award-winning outdoor heating solutions known for performance and design“These top quality brands enhance our ability to deliver design-driven solutions to our customers,” says Carl Spadaro, CEO and founder of Earthcore Industries. “This has always been and continues to be our mission: to elevate the best products, service, and reputation in the industry.”The acquisition reinforces Earthcore’s commitment to quality, innovation, and strategic growth. By uniting these established brands under the Earthcore portfolio, the company strengthens its position within the outdoor living market.About Earthcore Industries:Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, Earthcore Industries is the exclusive manufacturer of Isokern Fireplace and Chimney Systems and Firegear. As an industry leader known for their commitment to quality, sustainability, and setting the highest standards for performance and efficiency, Earthcore’s focus on innovation reflects its dedication to meeting the evolving needs of premier architects, designers, and builders in residential and commercial construction.###

