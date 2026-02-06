California Man Charged with Cyberstalking

Tampa, Florida – Jeremy Ryan (38, San Diego, CA) has indicted for cyberstalking by a federal grand jury. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison. United States Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe made the announcement.

