California Man Charged with Cyberstalking

Tampa, Florida – Jeremy Ryan (38, San Diego, CA) has indicted for cyberstalking by a federal grand jury. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison. United States Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe made the announcement. 

