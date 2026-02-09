B&C’s TSCA Tutor® On-Demand Training Adds New Modules Covering Articles and SNURs

TSCA Tutor T207: Understanding TSCA Significant New Use Rules (SNUR)

TSCA Tutor® provides expert, efficient, and essential Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) training prepared and presented by B&C’s renowned TSCA practice group.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C) is pleased to announce the addition of two new modules, “ Articles and the Articles Exemption ” and “ Understanding TSCA Significant New Use Rules (SNUR) ,” to the TSCA Tutorcurriculum.TSCA Tutorprovides expert, efficient, and essential Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) training prepared and presented by B&C’s renowned TSCA practice group . Courses can be completed at the learner’s own pace, and enrollment is valid for one full year. Registrants receive detailed handout materials, including copies of all presentations and relevant materials from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which are theirs to keep.To enroll, view free previews of courses, and see more details on each course, visit www.TSCAtutor.com The full TSCA Tutor Curriculum includes:One-Hour Sessions:• T101: An Overview of TSCA• T103: Import Requirements, TSCA Section 13• T104: Export Requirements, TSCA Section 12• T105: Confidential Business Information (CBI)• T106: Reporting and Retention of Information, TSCA Section 8• T107: Articles and the Articles ExemptionTwo-Hour Sessions:• T201: Inspections and Audits• T202: TSCA Section 5 (Part 1) Chemical Inventory, Exemptions• T203: TSCA Section 5 (Part 2) New Chemicals/New Use• T204: Chemical Data Reporting• T205: Chemical Testing (Regulatory)/Animal Welfare• T206: Prioritization and Risk Evaluation• T207: Understanding TSCA Significant New Use Rules (SNUR)The courses were developed by members of B&C’s TSCA practice group, which includes five former senior EPA officials, an extensive scientific staff, including six Ph.D.s, and a robust and highly experienced team of lawyers and non-lawyer professionals extremely well-versed in all aspects of TSCA law, regulation, policy, and litigation.TSCA Tutor online courses are offered at $100 for one-hour modules and $200 for two-hour modules. Course bundles are available at a reduced cost per course. Enrollment and payment are handled on the online training platform. Volume discounts and invoice billing are available for companies wishing to purchase courses for multiple employees.Contact Emily Scherer, escherer@lawbc.com, for more information on volume discounts or general questions regarding TSCA Tutor.

