Complexio Deploys Stevie AI Across Five Global Companies

An industry-agnostic intelligence layer that automatically understands how any enterprise operates - now live in production.

MONACO, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hafnia, Marfin Management, C Transport Maritime (CTM), BW Epic Kosan, and Alassia NewShips Management are the first companies to deploy Complexio’s Enterprise Intelligence Layer and its conversational AI product, Stevie, in production. While these initial deployments are in global shipping, the underlying technology is industry-agnostic - built for any operationally complex enterprise, from energy and financial services to manufacturing and logistics. Shipping is where it was proven first.

Complexio built the technology layer that most companies skip: automatic comprehension of how business works. The company’s Event Knowledge Graph (EKG) ingests an organisation’s unstructured communications - emails, messages, documents - and automatically constructs a continuously updated model of how the business operates. It identifies entities (people, counterparties, assets, transactions, contracts), maps the relationships between them, and recognises the business events that connect them over time. Complexio’s Context Broker sits on top of this, translating natural-language questions into precise queries against the EKG, delivering answers grounded in context.

Stevie is the conversational interface to this intelligence. Chat allows users to ask questions and receive answers synthesised from their organisation's complete operational history - cited, contextual, and delivered in seconds rather than hours. Alongside Chat, a built-in briefing feed delivers curated updates each morning - surfacing what matters before users need to ask, and letting them ask follow-up questions to understand why and who's impacted.

The first production deployments are in global shipping - an industry where time carries real cost and complexity makes the value of this intelligence immediately tangible. Senior operators, charterers, and commercial managers spend hours each day retrieving information their organisations already have, scattered across emails, systems, and documents. Early adoption has focused on the workflows that matter most: preparing for commercial negotiations by pulling complete counterparty histories, tracking demurrage exposure and flagging claims at risk of time-bar expiry, surfacing unresolved vessel issues before they escalate, and generating executive briefings that prioritise what needs attention now.

The initial deployment spans tanker and dry bulk operations. Hafnia, one of the world’s leading tanker owners operating around 200 vessels, has shaped Stevie’s development through its joint venture role in Complexio. Marfin Management, CTM, BW Epic Kosan, and Alassia have each deployed Stevie across their commercial and operations teams.

Mikael Skov, CEO of Hafnia, said:

“When we formed Complexio with Símbolo, we committed to practical, long-term improvements in the way we work. Stevie is the next step in that journey - from automation to intelligence. Our teams are seeing real value from it, and its deployment across Marfin, CTM, BW Epic Kosan, and Alassia proves this approach scales beyond Hafnia. We’re excited to keep pushing forward.”

Alex Albertini, CEO of Marfin Management, said:

"We were among the first to work with Complexio, so we've seen the technology evolve at close quarters. Stevie is now part of our daily operating rhythm - its daily feeds surface what truly requires attention, so our leadership team no longer has to hunt for it. When you start each day with a clear, evidence-based view of what matters most, that's when you know the technology is genuinely delivering value.”

Matthew Talbot, co-CEO of Complexio, commented:

"Stevie is live, and it's delivering real value. Five companies across tanker and dry bulk are using it daily to make faster, better-informed decisions. Seeing our technology working at this scale, across different organisations and workflows, is a proud moment for the team. This is where enterprise AI should be - embedded in operations, answering the questions people actually need answered.”

